List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Bobcat Electric ZT6000e Zero-Turn Mower Commercially Available

    Tue April 30, 2024 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    Bobcat Company has commercialized its latest grounds maintenance innovation: the battery-powered, electric ZT6000e zero-turn mower.

    Powered by a 20.4-kWh, lithium-ion battery, the ZT6000e produces zero emissions and delivers productive runtimes in commercial applications. It requires fewer components and less maintenance than gas-powered equivalents, costs less to operate and leaves behind a high-quality cut — every time.

    "The ZT6000e is designed for both lawn care professionals and other businesses that want to create their own professional-grade results in a more sustainable way," said Daniel Stibral, Bobcat grounds maintenance product specialist. "It's highly maneuverable, efficient and takes on challenging mowing tasks with precision, ease and the perfect cut."

    On a single charge, the ZT6000e provides up to 8 hours of runtime (depending on conditions) and mows up to 23.8 acres (assuming 100 percent efficiency, i.e., straight-ahead operation with no overlap, 61-inch deck at 9 mph.), depending on conditions.

    This turf-taming machine can be fully recharged in 6.3 hours with a 240-volt connection, or in 12.6 hours using a 120-volt connection. Apart from routine recharge cycles, the powerful lithium-ion battery requires no maintenance for the life of the machine.

    Built with heavy-duty, dual-tubed steel framing for maximum durability, the ZT6000e is loaded with performance-boosting features including three drive response modes, swift travel speeds and a comfortable command station with a high-back deluxe suspension seat and a smart, intuitive control layout.

    Its three drive response modes allow operators to choose how the ZT6000e responds to the movement of the lap bars. Whether operators like a more gradual response; quick, instant feedback; or a response somewhere in between, three drive response modes offer customization for greater productivity.

    Designed to Deliver a Cut Above the Rest

    The ZT6000e is equipped with the AirFX cutting system, delivering a cut above the rest. The cutting system's deep profile and bullnose design creates a powerful vacuum that lifts grass to the blade for a razor-sharp, uniform cut, resulting in a professional finish. The ZT6000e is available with either a 52-in. or 61-in. deck.

    Three independent electric motors provide high and low blade speeds to make quick work of both heavy and light mowing conditions. Change the blade speed on the go to meet the mowing conditions to get more mowing done in less time.

    The ZT6000e is an innovative solution for park districts, municipalities and other government entities, and landscape businesses that want to reduce their operating costs and maintenance downtime. Producing no emissions, the ZT6000e also is ideal for government agencies and commercial landscapers that are increasingly turning to eco-friendly work solutions for a more sustainable future.

    Features of the ZT6000e include:

    • On-board charger that accepts either 120-volt or 240-volt connections
    • Three drive response modes for tailored precision
    • 4.3-in. touch display
    • On-the-go blade speed changes
    • Productive travel speeds up to 10.9 mph
    • Heavy-duty, dual-tubed steel framing for premium durability
    • Ergonomic controls and a deluxe, high-back suspension seat
    • Wide selection of accessories for professional-grade results

    For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.




    Today's top stories

    Contractors' Plate Full On Interstate 35 in Texas

    Latest Case Launches Help Construction, Utility Contractors Maneuver Tight Labor Markets, Congested Job Sites

    Skanska Awarded Contract to Develop Offshore Wind Port at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal

    Leica Geosystems Launches its First Machine Smart Antenna — Leica iCON gps 120

    Safer Excavator Maintenance With Enerpac Cube Jack Lifting

    SkillsUSA Hosts New Jersey State Competition

    Connecticut's ARPA Funding Has Led to Downtown Revitalizations in Many Towns

    Gov. Abbott Unveils New Uvalde Mental Health Campus



     

    Read more about...

    Bobcat Mowers






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA