    Monroe Tractor Promotes Tauyna Trexler as Albany, N.Y.'s Service Manager

    Mon May 20, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Monroe Tractor


    Tauyna Trexler
    Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor
    Tauyna Trexler

    Tauyna Trexler has been promoted from service writer to service manager at Monroe Tractor's Albany, N.Y., location.

    Trexler will be responsible for all customer communications within the service department. Her primary goal will be to ensure that Monroe Tractor will keep the customer's equipment up and running.

    Trexler's career with Monroe Tractor began in 2022 as a service writer, fielding service calls, scheduling technicians, creating new accounts and assisting the service manager in the growth of the department. Her attention to customer service and growth during her time as a service writer made it an easy choice to promote her to service manager, the company said.

    Trexler will continue to improve Albany's service levels and communications within the department.

    "When Tauyna came on board in 2022 as a service writer, she quickly expanded her role by taking on warranty tasks, and with the absence of a service manager, she stepped up to tackle some of the service manager responsibilities," said Nick Nichols, branch manager.

    "Tauyna's customer communication skills are phenomenal, she truly cares about getting the customer's equipment up and running without losing too much downtime, and she keeps customers informed making sure their concerns have been met."

    "I look forward to continued growth with Monroe Tractor's knowledgeable team, and building strong customer relationships," said Trexler. "With my work ethic and understanding of the customer's sense of urgency, I keep their best interest at heart in keeping their equipment up and running. With the support of my co-workers, I hope to make a difference in everyone's uptime."




