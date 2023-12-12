Bobcat Company and its employees recently held their annual fall giving campaign, garnering more than $175,000 in donations to nonprofit organizations in 17 states.

To support its employees in their philanthropic pursuits, Bobcat matched employee donations dollar for dollar (up to $3,000 per person) to further amplify employees' generosity. Employees were eligible to select any organization with a 501(c)(3) status to donate to.

"We are thrilled we could further our employees' donations and help them give back in a way that was personally meaningful to them through our fall giving campaign," said Tina Amerman, Bobcat Director People Programs.

"We continue to see strong participation in this annual event and have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to positively impact a wide variety of local organizations."

Bobcat continues to partner with United Way — a relationship that has spanned more than 20 years — to support its mission of inspiring and activating communities to improve lives. United Way remained a featured charity for this year's campaign, receiving strong employee and organizational support in addition to more than 100 other nonprofit recipients selected by employees.

The fall giving campaign wrapped up a season of volunteering and community efforts on behalf of the company. For example, in September, Bobcat announced that more than 1,000 employees dedicated their time and talents to participate in more than 100 volunteer projects globally. The companywide volunteer projects aimed to give back to the communities where Bobcat employees live and work. This volunteerism is on top of the generosity Bobcat employees exhibited financially.

Additionally in 2023, Bobcat donated $5 million to support a new engineering facility at North Dakota State University and partnered with the National Recreation and Park Association with $250,000 in grants to help create sustainable community park and recreation areas throughout the United States.

In addition, Bobcat supports educational STEM programs through its annual grant program and serves as the lead sponsor for the Bobcat North Dakota Open, donating more than $1.2 million since 1984, in support of The Village Family Service Center's community outreach services.

Bobcat is committed to investing time and resources in its communities. The organization has a long history of volunteer efforts, including providing time, resources and charitable contributions to help create a stronger tomorrow.

For more information, visit bobcat.com.

Today's top stories