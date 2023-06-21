The AT450 comes equipped with a standard front hitch system, which allows operators to switch out attachments quickly and conveniently without tools.

Bobcat Company, a global compact equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, has expanded its grounds maintenance equipment lineup with the debut of the Bobcat AT450 articulating tractor.

The AT450 joins an extensive grounds maintenance product portfolio that Bobcat has strategically grown over the past five years.

This rugged and versatile machine excels at material handling, turf maintenance and snow removal, and is an ideal solution for hobby farms, commercial properties, golf courses and sports facilities, according to the manufacturer.

Power, Performance for All Seasons

The AT450 powers a variety of front-mounted, belt-driven attachments, and due to the machine's four-wheel drive, low center of gravity and its ability to both articulate and oscillate, operators get enhanced stability across various types of terrain and conditions.

The tractor's articulating and oscillating frame keeps all four wheels in contact with the ground — even on rough, uneven terrain — which helps limit surface disturbance during turns. The AT450 can navigate slopes as steep as 30 degrees, with attachments following the ground contour for professional results in one pass.

With the added stability and maneuverability, AT450 operators benefit from optimal ground contact and minimal ground disturbance while experiencing a comfortable ride, the manufacturer said.

The AT450 features a 32-hp, liquid-cooled gasoline engine that produces generous power for front PTO attachments. With the articulating tractor's attachment system, operators have added versatility to put a host of attachments to work. The lineup of nine available attachments includes a bucket, AirFX mower decks (61 and 72 in.), BrushCat mower, Flex Deck mower, flail cutter, snowblower, V-blade and turbine blower. Additional attachments will be available in the future.

Whether it's mowing acres of turf or handling snow, the AT450 empowers operators to tackle a wide range of projects in any season with rugged dependability.

Durability, Uptime

The AT450 comes equipped with a standard front hitch system, which allows operators to switch out attachments quickly and conveniently without tools. The machine's large, 7-gal. fuel tank means fewer fuel stops so operators can maximize their time at work.

Skid plating along the underside of the frame helps protect components, enhancing the articulating tractor's durability for a long and dependable service life. Service points and access to electric components are easily grouped under the hood for convenience. Operators also have unobstructed access to the battery, which is protected from outside elements in a compartment below the joystick.

Additional highlights of the AT450 include:

An integrated hydraulic weight transfer and traction boost system delivers consistent, on-demand weight transfer that's fully adjustable from the operator's control panel.

Easy-to-read system display to monitor system voltage, engine temperature and other major machine functions.

Spacious legroom, an adjustable seat and standard foot pegs provide operators with all-day comfort and support.

All-weather deluxe cab accessories/options (All-Weather Deluxe Cab Enclosure, Circulating Fan, Sunshade, Back-Up Beeper Kit, Suspension Seat, All-Weather Cab with Wiper Blade, ROPS Roll Bar with Seat Belt, HD Sunshade Canopy).

Standard LED lights provide the visibility you need when natural light is low.

Turf, Grounds Maintenance Solutions

Bobcat brings industry-leading toughness to turf with a large lineup of grounds maintenance solutions. In addition to the AT450 articulating tractor, Bobcat offers compact tractors, utility work machines, small articulated loaders and mowers.

The AT450 will be available at select Bobcat dealerships. The AT450 will be displayed in the Bobcat Company indoor booth (#3052) at Equip Expo 2023 in Louisville, Ky., from Oct. 17 to 20.

For more information, visit bobcat.com.

