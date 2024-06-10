Photo courtesy of Bobcat The Bobcat UT6066, UT6566 and UT6573 utility tractors are built for heavy-duty work.

Bobcat Company is expanding its tractor lineup with the launch of three utility tractors: the Bobcat UT6066, UT6566 and UT6573. Bobcat utility tractors are built for heavy-duty work, while making it easier for operators of all experience levels to accomplish more on their acreage.

"Designed with intuitive, operator-friendly controls, Bobcat utility tractors are dependable, easy to operate, and highly versatile machines that maximize performance and productivity," said Jonathan Widmer, Bobcat senior product specialist.

"There's less demand on operators so they can focus more on leaving behind great results, whether they're putting an implement to work or moving material with the tractor's loader."

Bobcat utility tractors feature 12x12 power shuttle transmissions that deliver smooth, easy shifting without stepping into a clutch pedal. Powered by turbocharged, Tier IV diesel engines, these versatile workhorses offer robust, high-power performance with impressive low-end torque, plus an efficient fuel system. The tractors offer reliable starts, swift travel speeds, long component life, easy service access and simple maintenance, as well as reduced noise and vibration for comfortable workdays behind the wheel, according to the manufacturer.

The climate-controlled cab, which comes standard on the UT6566 and UT6573, provides year-round comfort no matter the weather conditions. The utility tractors also feature wide glass panels, convenient visibility to the 3-pt hitch, power and tilt steering, and ergonomic controls that are thoughtfully laid out to enhance operator performance and minimize fatigue.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat

Implement, Attachment Versatility

The optional Bobcat front-end loader is easy to attach and disconnect, with free-standing capability when removed. The loader delivers impressive lift and reach capabilities for maximum productivity. It comes with the Bobcat Bob-Tach attachment mounting system for quick and easy attachment changes and an integrated hydraulic valve for powered attachment operations. The mechanical, self-leveling loader keeps pallet forks level throughout the full range of motion and minimizes bucket spillage.

Bobcat utility tractors feature a rear power take-off (PTO) that achieves 540 rpm at engine speeds of either 1,800 rpm or 2,500 rpm for maximum power. The Category 2, 3-point hitch is key to Bobcat utility tractors' versatility, allowing operators to take on tasks that require both non-powered and PTO-powered implements.

The telescopic lower links and stabilizers support easy implement connections and removals without the need for tools. Rear-remote hydraulics further enhance these tractors' implement versatility. Operators can engage the PTO with just the push and turn of a button.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat

Other performance-enhancing features include:

PTO Cruise enables operators to maintain consistent PTO power when the engine's load conditions change.

Draft Control helps maintain the desired implement height, raising the implement only when required to prevent tire slippage or engine stall.

Four-Wheel Drive engages at the push of a button.

Rear-Remote Hydraulics offer operators greater versatility by enabling hydraulic functions for many implements.

Power and Tilt Steering supports operator comfort and minimizes fatigue.

Mechanical Self-leveling keeps the loader bucket or pallet forks level and minimizes bucket spillage.

Loader Floatation allows the loader attachment to follow the ground contour.

Bobcat Bob-Tach supports quick and easy loader attachment changes.

"Whether you need a dependable tractor for cutting hay, clearing snow, feeding livestock, seeding food plots, handling materials or a multitude of other tasks, there's a versatile Bobcat utility tractor to help you do more with one machine," Widmer said.

Bobcat currently offers several tractor options as part of its existing product portfolio, including sub-compact tractors, compact tractors and articulating tractors. The new utility tractors will be available at select Bobcat dealerships this summer.

For more information, visit bobcat.com.

