Bobcat's TL519 telehandler is the most compact telehandler in its current lineup. At just 6-ft. wide, the TL519 brings powerful performance and enhanced maneuverability to job sites big and small.

Ideal for construction, agriculture and rental tasks, the TL519 outperforms in lift height compared to otner machines in its class size, according to the manufacturer. It features a 74-hp engine, a 2-speed hydrostatic transmission and a standard Power Bob-Tach mounting system so operators can easily swap attachments without leaving the cab.

"The TL519 delivers the power, extended reach and maneuverability that customers need to tackle big jobs on confined jobsites," said Bobcat Marketing Manager Drew Kolo. "Its ease of use and attachment versatility also make it the go-to machine for a wide range of applications."

Exceptional Performance

The TL519 has a lift capacity of 5,500 lbs. and a lift height of more than 19 ft. for exceptional power and productivity with every lift cycle. The TL519 also comes equipped with four steering modes and five operation modes for the ultimate operator versatility.

The advanced Tier IV, turbo-charged engine delivers powerful, high-torque performance, excellent efficiency and achieves emissions compliance without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or selective catalyst reduction (SCR). Operators also will appreciate the new engine's reliable cold weather starting and a variety of features that make maintenance and service more convenient.

Five operation modes give operators the versatility needed for a wide variety of applications:

ECO mode allows the operator to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine's full power — working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption.

allows the operator to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine's full power — working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption. Smooth Drive mode is ideal for maneuvering across job sites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads.

is ideal for maneuvering across job sites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads. Dynamic Drive mode increases responsiveness of the telehandler's acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks.

increases responsiveness of the telehandler's acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks. Flex Drive mode allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed.

allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed. Advanced Attachment Control mode allows for full auxiliary hydraulic performance.

Outstanding Comfort, Operability

The TL519 was designed to incorporate sleek and efficient Bobcat R-Series styling and enhanced visibility. The cab builds upon the Bobcat tradition of operator-centered design with high visibility, excellent ergonomics, a comfortable suspension seat, efficient HVAC system and an easy-to-read instrumentation panel that Bobcat equipment operators will find familiar across R-Series machines.

Bobcat telehandler cabs are designed and tested to Roll-Over Protection Structure (ROPS) and Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS) level II standards.

A single, intuitive joystick controls the travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension and auxiliary hydraulics. This gives the operator fine adjustment for lifting loads with care. It also allows operators to control several machine functions at the same time and from one control point, enabling more precise control and higher productivity without having to remove their hand from the joystick.

Fingertip control access makes operation smooth, comfortable and easy. On the front side of the joystick, the directional switch for forward, neutral and reverse can be operated with the index finger. The 2-speed travel switch, lift-arm float, boom extension, machine function settings and auxiliary hydraulics are located on the rear of the joystick.

The low-profile boom sits below operator eye level to provide an open view of the surroundings. Front, top and rear window wipers help keep windows free of debris and precipitation. Mirrors on the operator's left and right provide added visibility when working in confined areas. An optional rear mirror kit, rear view camera kit and boom work light kit also are available.

Unbeatable Uptime, Serviceability, Versatility

The TL519 is built with a robust box-welded frame for enhanced rigidity, plus a low center of gravity for optimal stability. The shielded bottom plate protects vital components, and the engine, cooling system and critical components are well-protected within the center of the chassis, ensuring minimal wear and tear due to jobsite obstacles or harsh terrain.

Engine compartment accessibility puts routine maintenance checks, filters and other engine components in easy reach, as well as the oil filter and other service points.

Due to the Bob-Tach mounting system, operators can share select attachments with other Bobcat equipment for even greater versatility. From pallet forks and buckets to grapples and snow pushers, operators can conquer a variety of tasks without the need for specialty attachments.

The TL519 will be available to customers in North America in Q2 2023.

For more information, visit bobcat.com.

