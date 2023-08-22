Bobcat will demonstrate some of its newest technology and innovative concepts.

Bobcat Company is bringing an expansive product lineup to The Utility Expo 2023.

Highlights of its booth include its electric innovations, its portable power products new in Bobcat branding, its Platinum package compact equipment and its extensive attachment offerings aimed at making utility work more efficient.

Located in Lot K in booth K129, Bobcat is featuring solutions for customers' toughest jobs and most challenging work sites.

Electric Equipment

Bobcat is showcasing its electric equipment including the Bobcat S7X all-electric skid-steer loader and Bobcat E19e battery-electric compact excavator.

As part of its innovation roadmap, Bobcat Company is committed to offering alternative-power solutions that deliver power, performance and sustainability to the world of compact equipment. These machines emit zero emissions allowing customers to tackle tough jobs on environmentally sensitive work sites or indoors where exhaust is restricted.

In addition, their quiet operation and minimal vibration create a level of operator comfort that cannot be matched in a traditional diesel/hydraulic machine. And while the technology may be new, operators can expect a familiar operation experience with instrumentation that is nearly identical to Bobcat's traditional equipment, the manufacturer said.

Platinum Package

Bobcat is bringing its latest Platinum machines to The Utility Expo.

Bobcat's Platinum equipment combines cutting-edge technology with premium comfort features to offer operators a premium experience and take their productivity to new heights. The Platinum package is available on select loaders and compact excavators with new, limited-edition models introduced annually.

Portable Power in the Bobcat Brand

Bobcat is showcasing the newest product line to join its brand: portable power including air compressors, generators and light towers.

In March 2023, Doosan Bobcat announced its global brand strategy to rebrand its Doosan Portable Power product lineup under the Bobcat brand in North America and applicable markets worldwide. Customers will be able to purchase Bobcat-branded portable power products in 2024, but attendees at The Utility Expo can get a preview of this rebranded product line including the PA185vp and PA425v portable air compressors and the PG40 portable generator.

Light Compaction

The Bobcat lineup of light compaction equipment delivers excellent ground preparation results for construction jobs, utility work and a wide variety of other compaction needs. The full range of Bobcat light compaction products includes rammers (two models), forward plate compactors (three models), reversible plate compactors (three models) and the remotely operated TR75 trench roller.

From its lineup, Bobcat will have the R60P rammer and the TR75 trench roller onsite at the show.

Bobcat E35 With Depth Check

The Bobcat E35 compact excavator with the depth check system allows operators to accurately measure depth and grade without exiting the machine. The technology allows for precise digging performance with an accuracy of ± 0.5 in., which helps reduce over-digging. The system is available on several Bobcat compact excavator models with standard or long-arm configurations.

MT100 Mini Track Loader

Designed to work in limited-access spaces, the Bobcat MT100 mini track loader offers impressive performance in a compact package. Like its larger counterpart, the compact track loader, a mini track loader can complete a variety of tasks due to its attachment versatility.

The MT100's durable rubber tracks help distribute its weight over a larger surface area, ideal for reducing ground pressure and minimizing damage to sensitive surfaces.

UV34XL Gas Utility Vehicle

For jobs that require operators to haul more materials, tow heavier loads and transport more people, the Bobcat UV34XL Gas utility vehicle is an ideal solution. The 39.9-hp utility vehicle offers seating for six people and includes a 1,000cc, two-cylinder SOHC engine that delivers high-performance power, maximum reliability, durability, plus gas-engine convenience. With its all-wheel drive, convenient service access and large cargo box, the UV34XL Gas supports projects large and small.

The UTV will be shown with the Grounds Ready Accessory Collection, which upgrades the machine with multiple accessories including front and rear rash guards, additional lighting, a receiver hitch, an aluminum bed box and more to help operators accomplish more on the job site.

Technology, Innovation Concepts

Collision Warning and Avoidance System — New in concept form, Bobcat is showcasing its collision warning and avoidance system designed to assist operators' jobsite awareness. Compatible on select Bobcat compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, the technology tracks an objects' position, direction and speed relative to the machine. Using either the active or passive setting, the operator can receive an audible alert or enable the machine to stop automatically upon detecting an object in its path. While still in product development, the solution is expected to be available to customers in 2024. Customers at The Utility Expo can take part in a guided demonstration of this technology through an interactive display.

— New in concept form, Bobcat is showcasing its collision warning and avoidance system designed to assist operators' jobsite awareness. Compatible on select Bobcat compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, the technology tracks an objects' position, direction and speed relative to the machine. Using either the active or passive setting, the operator can receive an audible alert or enable the machine to stop automatically upon detecting an object in its path. While still in product development, the solution is expected to be available to customers in 2024. Customers at The Utility Expo can take part in a guided demonstration of this technology through an interactive display. Advanced Display Technology — Attendees can experience Bobcat's advanced display technology concept with a transparent, touch display. The technology allows operators to look through display information to seamlessly view both the job site and operation information. The concept display can be positioned on the front windshield or on a cab side window on a variety of Bobcat machines, including compact excavators, telehandlers, and loaders. This display was designed to enhance operator productivity, focus and efficiency for the task at hand.

Attachments

Along with its equipment offerings, Bobcat will showcase a wide array of attachments designed to empower operators to accomplish more on a job site with one machine.

The booth will include various attachments including buckets, augers, root grapples, box spreaders. New at The Utility Expo, Bobcat also will highlight its electric angle broom designed for its electric loaders.

Show attendees will be able to demo select machines and technology at the Bobcat booth.

