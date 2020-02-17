Bobcat to Make Big Unveils in ConExpo's North Hall

Don’t miss Bobcat at ConExpo-Con/AGG: North Hall booth N10001.

Bobcat is revolutionizing the way the world works, and it's excited to share that ‘Next Is Now' at this year's ConExpo-Con/AGG. Bobcat Company is devoting its display entirely to new products that are here right now — or will be very soon — making it clear that the company known for inventing compact equipment can reinvent it as well.

R-Series Loaders

The importance of the compact loader grows year after year. As the go-to machine on many job sites, owners and operators place more demands on their skid-steer or compact track loader. They need to lift more, run harder, complete bigger jobs, and do more in less time.

R-Series loaders are completely redesigned to do just that. These innovative new machines are designed to give operators the quality, reliability, durability and performance they need to meet the demands of today's jobs. They're also made to provide the comfort necessary to spend more time at the controls. The result? It's the best loader in history for anyone looking to accomplish more with one machine.

R2-Series Excavators

The challenges that drive Bobcat innovation in compact loaders influence the progression of its excavator lineup as well. The need for ever-increasing productivity while digging and greater versatility to maximize ROI has brought us the next revolution in compact excavators. New R2-Series compact excavators from Bobcat bring performance, durability, versatility and quality to new heights and push operator productivity and profitability to the next level. The first R2-Series excavators, the E42 and E50, deliver it all in a powerful but compact package that is suitable for the challenges on a huge array of jobsites.

Small Articulated Loaders

Small spaces provide big challenges. When the job calls for a machine that can fit where labor-saving horsepower is needed and do the job without disturbing established surfaces, new Bobcat small articulated loaders provide the answer. With its tight-turning articulation joint, small articulated loaders avoid damaging turf while turning or hauling a load. Its impressive lifting capability is housed in an extremely compact machine that can easily work inside fenced-in landscapes or urban development sites.

Mini Track Loaders

At just 36 in. wide with a bucket, Bobcat mini track loaders fit just about anywhere you can take a wheelbarrow, but with a selection of attachments, these powerful machines do serious work, from digging or tilling to trenching or moving material. They turn quickly within the width of tracks for optimal maneuverability, and they're easy to use, making inexperienced employees more productive. The new MT100 offers a significant boost in rated operating capacity and lift height, plus undercarriage improvements that enhance durability and serviceability.

Compact Tractors

Whether it's the first machine for starting a business or familiarity and ease of use to make new and seasonal employees highly productive, Bobcat compact tractors provide flexible, affordable options to get the job done — easily and comfortably. Fifteen models and four transmission types ensure that anyone will find the tractor that best matches their workload. With a range of horsepower from 21 to 58 hp — all with generous lifting ability, ground clearance and powerful 3-point hitches — Bobcat brings high performance and outstanding value.

For more information, visit Bobcat.com/NewMachines.