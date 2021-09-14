(L-R): David Newman, Village Development director; Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat president; and Mark Johnson, Open Tournament director 2021.

The 57th annual Bobcat North Dakota Open, held Aug. 27 to 29 at the Fargo Country Club, brought the best amateur and pro golfers to compete while also supporting The Village Family Service Center, a local nonprofit agency providing regional community behavioral health services. Bobcat Company has served as the major corporate sponsor of the tournament since 1984.

"Bobcat has been proud to sponsor the region's premier professional golf event, all while helping to raise funds to make a positive impact on the lives of children and families in our communities and build a brighter future," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America.

The tournament concluded with an awards ceremony and a donation check presented to The Village Family Service Center, an agency dedicated to working with children and families throughout North Dakota and Minnesota. The Village helps area residents improve their lives through individual and family counseling, adoption services and mentoring programs, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"We greatly appreciate our longstanding partnership with Bobcat and other sponsors of the Bobcat North Dakota Open," said Jeff Pederson, president and CEO of The Village Family Service Center. "We look forward to continuing to provide life-changing services to thousands of people and families in the communities we serve each year."

Bobcat has donated more than $1.15 million to the organization since 1984. Additional major sponsors of the tournament include Bell Bank, D-S Beverages, Lapham-Hickey Steel and Mutual of America. To support the event, a group of 45 Bobcat employees and 33 corporate and community members volunteered their time before and during the event.

"The Bobcat North Dakota Open is part of our long tradition of charitable giving," said Ballweber. "It is also a time for our employees to volunteer and involve our friends, families and other community partners to make a difference and help others."

The Bobcat North Dakota Open is a part of the Dakotas Tour, a 17-event, professional golf tour played in the states of Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota.

Bobcat Company is a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of compact equipment. Headquartered in West Fargo, N.D., Bobcat offers a complete line of compact equipment including: skid-steer, mini-track and compact track loaders; excavators; VersaHANDLER telescopic tool carriers; utility vehicles; Toolcat utility work machines; compact tractors; small articulated loaders; zero-turn mowers; attachments and implements.

As a global brand with a worldwide network of dealers and distributors, Bobcat began in 1958 with the first compact machine and predecessor to the skid steer loader. Bobcat continues to offer product solutions and technologies to empower people to accomplish more.

About The Village Family Service Center

The Village Family Service Center strengthens individuals and families through behavioral health services. Trained counselors improve the lives of those dealing with a wide range of issues — addiction, depression, trauma, debt, unplanned pregnancy and more.

The Village also offers mentoring programs, an employee assistance program, workplace training and consulting services. Its adoption services trace back to its founding as a home for orphaned children in 1891. As times change, The Village's work evolves to meet current community needs. Today, The Village has offices in communities across North Dakota and Minnesota, and reaches more than 80,000 people each year.

About Dakotas Tour

The Dakotas Tour is a developmental tour that has served as a starting point for many young pros coming out of college, wanting to sharpen their game prior to a shot at the PGA, Nationwide or Champions tours.

The Dakotas Tour is a 19-event professional golf tour played in the midwest states of Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and North and South Dakota. Professional golfers play for a total of approximately $750,000 over the course of a quick nine weeks, starting the week before the Fourth of July and ending the week after Labor Day.

