BOMAG Americas has signed All Roads Equipment as a new dealer for its specialty equipment lines, covering all counties in Virginia.

Under the new collaboration agreement, All Roads Equipment, a division of All Roads, will provide contractors in the region with sales, service and parts support for BOMAG's extensive landfill and embankment compactor, cold planer, and recycler and stabilizer equipment lines.

One of the East Coast's leading heavy equipment dealership groups, All Roads Equipment provides customers with convenient, local support from five locations blanketing Virginia. Its mission is to provide Service at Every Turn, and the company provides a superior customer experience, regardless of fleet size, the company said.

All Roads Equipment offers an array of services from expert sales teams, factory-trained service technicians and on-site mobile emergency repair to OEM aftermarket parts support, financing, and leasing and rental programs.

Commenting on the new agreement, Cole Renken, vice president of sales and marketing of BOMAG Americas, said, "We are proud to welcome All Roads Equipment branches into the BOMAG network.

"All Roads Equipment offers extensive expertise in the commercial equipment market. It has built a well-earned reputation for working closely with its customers to provide experienced application consultation and outstanding support.

"With the lines the company offers, its teams are deeply entrenched in the waste and road building and rehabilitation industries, which makes this alliance a perfect fit for both companies."

Mark Boyle, president of All Roads Equipment Division, said, "We are excited about our new partnership with BOMAG to support the existing and future customer base. BOMAG's premium brand product offering complements All Roads Equipment's vision.

"All Roads' century-long history of providing customer expertise and support, and BOMAG's reputation of leading technology and innovation make this partnership attractive for us and the shared industries we serve. We look forward to working collectively for our customers to give the most robust uptime delivery experience possible."

BOMAG's line of landfill compactors includes nine models, ranging from the 57,300-lb. BC 473 RB-5 to the massive 124,800-lb. BC 1173 RB-5. Offering a similar design to its landfill counterpart, the BC 473 EB-5 embankment compactor delivers efficient, high-speed compaction of cohesive soils and features a unique scraper bar concept to keep the compaction teeth clean.

The broad line of BOMAG cold planers boasts 14 models with milling widths ranging from 20 in. to the 87-in., 750 hp class machine. From parking lots, roads and landfill sites to industrial areas, major highways and airports, the BOMAG range of recyclers and stabilizers efficiently completes a variety of asphalt cold-in-place recycling and soil stabilization projects.

For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en/ and www.allroadsequipment.com.

