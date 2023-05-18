List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    BOMAG Americas Signs Finke Equipment as Full-Line Equipment Dealer

    Thu May 18, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Bomag


    Finke Equipment will be providing its customers with sales, service and parts support for all BOMAG equipment.
    BOMAG Americas has signed Finke Equipment as a new dealer covering the Albany market area and counties to the northeast as well as the entire state of Vermont. Under the agreement, Finke Equipment will be providing its customers with sales, service and parts support for all BOMAG equipment.

    Finke Equipment started in 1977 when John Finke and his father, Bob, began repairing jackhammers for an area construction company in their basement. From those humble roots, they've opened two locations in northeast New York and are still growing.

    On Finke Equipment, BOMAG Vice President of Sales & Marketing Cole Renken said, "It is a pleasure to sign Finke Equipment to the BOMAG family. It was no question that we wanted to work with such a well-regarded company, and we are excited to grow the BOMAG business with them throughout the greater Albany area and in Vermont."

    Commenting on the agreement, Finke Equipment's General Manager, Don Fiacco, said, "With 35 years in the compaction, paving, and milling industry, our team at Finke Equipment is looking forward to building this relationship with BOMAG. Quality equipment and excellent customer service is what this company was built on, and I'm confident that the Finke/BOMAG team will continue to deliver both to our customers."

    For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en and www.finkeequipment.com.




