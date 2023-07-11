The BOSS commitment to support is on display in its modern, spacious service area. In addition to maintaining equipment it has sold, the facility will service JCB equipment currently in the fleet of major rental companies throughout Central Texas. (BOSS JCB photo)

A new facility supporting the JCB line of equipment has opened in Austin — an important step in the company's growth strategy in the Lone Star State.

BOSS JCB, an independent dealer that opened its first branch in San Antonio in 2019, recently completed construction of the new branch along a busy stretch of Interstate 35 in far north Austin.

The facility sits on 4.3 acres along the capital city's version of Equipment Row. The 13,000-sq.-ft. building houses a huge service area, parts warehouse and ample office space to allow for BOSS's planned growth.

"In just four years, we've become one of the largest JCB dealers in the nation," said David Record, BOSS's general manager. "JCB has been a great manufacturer to partner with, and we could not be more excited about the market's potential."

Right Equipment

An ownership group with years of experience and connections in the equipment industry was looking for a business opportunity in 2018 while JCB was simultaneously looking to expand their dealer network in Texas.

"It was the right time for both parties," noted Record, who went on to say that JCB's ability to meet the market's needs was what clinched the deal.

"From telehandlers to skid steers, backhoe loaders, mini excavators all the way up to full size excavators, we really have the products the market is asking for," Record said. He singled out several machines that had already proven to be popular in his Central and South Texas markets.

"The JCB telehandler is a huge seller for us," he said. "It really is the premier telehandler on the market. It does a great job, works hard and is adaptable to so many different markets. Also, the JCBTeleskid, telescopic skid steer is very popular in the landscape market and is really four machines in one: forklift, telescopic handler, compact loader and a skid steer.

"We're also very excited about the newly revitalized 3.5-ton mini excavator," he added. The machine features zero tail swing for tight work areas, and 100 percent steel body construction for durability.

"On the larger side, we are selling a lot of 22-ton excavators and wheel loaders with up to 15,000 lb. payload," he said. "And of course, our backhoe loaders, which JCB invented, capture nearly a 50 percent market share globally," he said.

Compact track loaders have also proven to be popular, with some customers preferring the unique side door entry, which JCB maintains improves safety for the operator.

"Climbing over an attachment to get in a traditional front door loader can be dangerous, so a lot of our customers see value in the improved safetyit," Record observed. "Plus, they feel like the single boom gives better visibility and easier access."

In Austin in particular, alternative power is in demand. JCB is addressing that need with fully electric telehandlers and a 2-ton electric excavator.

Hydrogen solutions also are being prioritized by the manufacturer.

Customer is BOSS

The equipment fits like a glove with BOSS's business philosophy, which is also their name —Built On Superior Service (BOSS), according to Record.

"Our very first employee was a mechanic," he pointed out, adding that the company already has six field techs to serve the needs of their customers, with more coming soon.

"Service is our focus," he said. "We take care of the equipment we sell. We keep it running and proactively help our customers avoid downtime.Our techs are very highly trained, and when equipment does go down, they get to the customer quickly."

At BOSS, service extends to the sales side of the business as well. Record is proud that all their salespeople drive 1-ton trucks with trailers.

Salesmen typically leave the yard each morning with a piece of equipment loaded on the trailer.

"We're all about providing solutions," Record said. "We do a lot of demos and our salesmen are able to bring smaller machines right out to the job site. We'll do about anything to help the contractor accomplish what he needs to do."

When BOSS opened in 2019 it put a branch in San Antonio and a temporary facility near Marble Falls. Austin property was purchased at the time, but getting the branch up and running turned out to be a four-year project. Meanwhile, the "temporary" branch in Marble Falls did so well the company decided to keep it open permanently, according to Record.

With Austin operating smoothly, BOSS's attention will turn to improvements for both the shop and parts areas at their San Antonio branch.

Texas Strategy

BOSS JCB is one of three dealerships that make up what JCB calls "The Texas Triangle" dealers. Along with BOSS, dealers in Dallas and Houston service the lion's share of Texas' growing population. The metro areas of Austin, San Antonio, Dallas – Fort Worth and Houston have a combined population of almost 18 million, more than all but four U.S. states.

JCB has been a leader in sales to the rental industry and positioning three strong dealers in the "triangle" area is critical to meet the service needs of those large national accounts as well as the growing number of smaller rental houses and individual buyers, according to Record.

While the Texas market remains strong, Record and his peers in the JCB dealer network know that can change.

"We're cognizant of the fact the parts and service will keep us going in the hard times, although are enjoying the strong sales cycle now," he said.

Today's top stories