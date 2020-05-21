Boston Mayor Walsh Announces Plan to Begin Construction Reopening

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Boston Mayor Walsh Announces Plan to Begin Construction Reopening

Thu May 21, 2020 - Northeast Edition #11
CEG



Boston Mayor Martin Walsh announced May 5 plans to gradually reopen construction projects throughout the city.

The city of Boston will be taking an incremental approach to broaden the allowable categories, he said during a video call with Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts. Walsh also said he planned to speak with Gov. Charlie Baker and suggested the governor may expand the definition of essential.

Key dates of the gradual restart included and will include:

  • May 5, 2020 — Essential construction projects with approved safety plans and signed affidavits filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies will be authorized to prepare the site with project-specific COVID-19 safety measures.
  • May 18, 2020 — the city of Boston will allow essential construction project on sites that meet the following criteria: (1) Projects are permitted, in compliance and have filed a COVID-19 Safety plan and a signed affidavit; (2) Project sites are sufficiently prepared to adhere to all criteria of their safety plan; and (3) the work is for hospitals, public schools, residential buildings [1-3 units], road and utility work or other outdoor/open air-work such as steel erection, roofing and constructing foundations.
  • May 26, 2020 —Boston will allow all essential construction projects to re-commence construction activities in adherence to their safety plans. This incremental approach will provide the time necessary to allow complex, large-scale development an opportunity to educate their workforce, safely remobilize and implement their site-specific Safety Plan.

Citing concerns about construction falling badly behind in the city, Walsh has been working with Mass. Governor Charlie Baker to expand the definition of "essential."

"There's been a lot of back and forth between us and the city — and us and other communities — around construction, generally," Baker said. "I think they also came and met with the [state's reopening] advisory board. This is one of those issues that's pretty top of mind and will certainly be dealt with when they issue their report."

"I think that he'll [Baker] have to make an amendment to his non-essential/essential construction list," Walsh said.

As these construction restrictions are eased, Walsh also warned developers not to penalize workers who aren't comfortable returning to job sites. CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Boston Business News COVID-19