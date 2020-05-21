Boston Mayor Walsh Announces Plan to Begin Construction Reopening

Thu May 21, 2020 - Northeast Edition #11
Boston Mayor Martin Walsh announced May 5 plans to gradually reopen construction projects throughout the city.
The city of Boston will be taking an incremental approach to broaden the allowable categories, he said during a video call with Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts. Walsh also said he planned to speak with Gov. Charlie Baker and suggested the governor may expand the definition of essential.
Key dates of the gradual restart included and will include:
Citing concerns about construction falling badly behind in the city, Walsh has been working with Mass. Governor Charlie Baker to expand the definition of "essential."
"There's been a lot of back and forth between us and the city — and us and other communities — around construction, generally," Baker said. "I think they also came and met with the [state's reopening] advisory board. This is one of those issues that's pretty top of mind and will certainly be dealt with when they issue their report."
"I think that he'll [Baker] have to make an amendment to his non-essential/essential construction list," Walsh said.
As these construction restrictions are eased, Walsh also warned developers not to penalize workers who aren't comfortable returning to job sites. CEG