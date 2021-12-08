List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Bramco-MPS Announces Promotion of Mark Strader to Vice President

Wed December 08, 2021 - Midwest Edition #25
Bramco-MPS


Mark Strader
Mark Strader

Bramco-Material Processing Solutions (MPS), a member of the Bramco family of companies, announced the promotion of Mark Strader, general manager, to be an officer of the company as vice president. This promotion is effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Bramco-MPS provides crushing, screening and processing equipment as well as replacement parts and service. The company represents such brands as Kleemann and Terex MPS.

"Mark joined Bramco-MPS five years ago and brought with him more than 20 years of experience in the material processing, crushing and screening industry," said Michael Brennan, president and COO of Bramco. "Here at Bramco-MPS, he has overseen growth within this vital segment of our business and has created a culture of collaboration and teamwork with the employees. I am pleased to work with him and look forward to continued success in our material processing business."

Strader is grateful for opportunity to grow with the company.

"Our business, like so many, has seen great change during these last few years," he said. "I have always felt that in addition to reputable and solid business partners, you need to rely on your people to grow. We have a great group here at Bramco-MPS and I feel fortunate to work with them and expand my leadership reach."

Strader has been the general manager of Bramco-MPS since 2019, after joining the company in 2016 as its sales manager. Before joining the Bramco-MPS team, he worked with PHOENIX Process Equipment Co for 16 years.

He currently is on the associate committee of Kentucky Crushed Stone Association and is a member of the Professional Development Committee of Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association.

For more information, visit bramcomps.com.




