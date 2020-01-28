Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, the authorized dealer for Vermeer construction equipment in Texas and Compact Construction Equipment, the authorized Bobcat dealer in south, central and west Texas, celebrated the grand opening of their new Victoria facility on Jan. 23.
Attendees were invited to tour the facility, check out the newest equipment from Vermeer and Bobcat, enjoy a fajita dinner and register for prizes. Factory representatives from Vermeer Corporation, Bobcat Company, Digital Control, Virnig Attachments and Belltec Industries were on hand to answer customer questions and demonstrate their products. Members of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce attended to host an official ribbon cutting.
Located on more than 2.5 acres on Highway 59 in Victoria, the 7,200 sq. ft. facility was recently remodeled to fit the business. The branch stocks both brands of equipment for sale or rental and carries a wide selection of parts. The service department is able to repair equipment in the shop or in the field.
"We are excited to be a part of the Victoria community and look forward to supporting your equipment needs," said Brian Harris, chief operating officer of the Southern Region. "We would like to thank everyone who made the effort to come out to our Grand Opening event."
Whit Perryman (center with black vest), CEO of Vermeer Texas-Louisiana and Compact Construction Equipment, cuts the ribbon to officially open the companies’ new branch in Victoria.
Manuel (L) and Alex Padilla of Vics Plumbing said they could really put the Vermeer CTX100 mini skid steer to use in the plumbing business. The CTX100 on display was equipped with a log grapple.
Lee Pattison (L) of Bobcat of Victoria catches up with customer Danny Hanselman. Hanselman puts Bobcat skid steers to use on his ranch outside of Victoria.
Rexco’s Beau Villarreal (L) checks out the Bobcat E85 compact excavator with Dustin Metting of Bobcat of Victoria. Rexco is a general contractor based in Port Lavaca.
Vermeer Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast GM Mark Foulon (L) and sales rep. Kurt Spoor with the Vermeer BC-1000XL chipper at the Vermeer open house in Victoria.
Justin Harper, regional manager for Compact Construction Equipment, which owns Bobcat dealerships throughout Texas, along with Jeff Yates. Yates is with Belltec, a manufacturer of auger and drill attachments.
Barbara and Chad Earl of Victoria, cherry ranchers from Edna, were on hand at the Victoria open house. Chad is interested in adding Bobcat skid-steers to the ranch’s equipment fleet.
(L-R): Tyler Lafour of Victoria contractor Harrison and Son, Clayton Heldt of SCT Building Systems and Coastal Landscape, Bobcat customer Brian Wilborn and Jack Daniels of Brannan Paving.
Victoria Branch Operations Manager Will Joost (2nd from left) was joined by (L-R) Monica Joost, Dustin Metting, Bob Joost and Julie Flessner to help celebrate the new branch's opening.
The new location in Victoria will feature both the Vermeer and Bobcat lines of equipment.