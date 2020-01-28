Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, the authorized dealer for Vermeer construction equipment in Texas and Compact Construction Equipment, the authorized Bobcat dealer in south, central and west Texas, celebrated the grand opening of their new Victoria facility on Jan. 23.

Attendees were invited to tour the facility, check out the newest equipment from Vermeer and Bobcat, enjoy a fajita dinner and register for prizes. Factory representatives from Vermeer Corporation, Bobcat Company, Digital Control, Virnig Attachments and Belltec Industries were on hand to answer customer questions and demonstrate their products. Members of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce attended to host an official ribbon cutting.

Located on more than 2.5 acres on Highway 59 in Victoria, the 7,200 sq. ft. facility was recently remodeled to fit the business. The branch stocks both brands of equipment for sale or rental and carries a wide selection of parts. The service department is able to repair equipment in the shop or in the field.

"We are excited to be a part of the Victoria community and look forward to supporting your equipment needs," said Brian Harris, chief operating officer of the Southern Region. "We would like to thank everyone who made the effort to come out to our Grand Opening event."