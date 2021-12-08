List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Brandeis Machinery Announces Chip Young's Promotion to Vice President

Wed December 08, 2021 - Midwest Edition #25
Bramco-MPS


Chip Young
Chip Young

Brandeis Machinery, a member of the Bramco family of companies, announced the promotion of Chip Young, general manager, material handling and technology solutions, to be an officer of the company as vice president. This promotion is effective Jan. 1, 2022.

"Chip has done an outstanding job managing and expanding the Sennebogen line of business as well as the technology solutions group of Brandeis Machinery," David Coultas, president of Brandeis Machinery, stated. "Chip's experience with our organization and his outstanding leadership skills, make this promotion well deserved."

Young will become the vice president of product support of Brandeis Machinery in 2023, succeeding Keith Harlan, who will retire at the end of 2022.

"I am pleased to have such a great, quality successor to lead up the product support team at Brandeis," said Harlan, current vice president of product support. "With his extensive background in customer development and his knowledge of our business, this transition should be seamless for our customers."

"Over these past few years at Brandeis, I have learned a great deal about the customer experience and what that means, specifically to the Brandeis Machinery customers," Young said. "My goal is to continue the great traditions of quality and service in place today and I look forward to the challenges ahead."

Young came to Brandeis Machinery with a diverse background, bringing experience in marketing, product management, channel management and commercial management. In 2007, upon the sale of Ingersoll-Rand's road development business, Young was transferred to Volvo Construction Equipment, where he continued his career in dealer development, later becoming Volvo Construction Equipment's director of commercial management for both North and Latin America.

For more information, visit bramcomps.com.




