The Brandt Group of Companies has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Agrowquip NZ Ltd.

The acquisition combines the strong local presence of Agrowquip with Brandt's existing locations across the North Island to create a network of John Deere dealer locations that runs from Cape Reinga to Wellington. The deal will provide the industry's broadest support infrastructure for customers throughout the North Island, delivering the products, parts and service they need, wherever they are operating.

"Bringing Brandt and Agrowquip's locations together on the North Island under one banner allows us to make a more significant investment in the facilities, tools, and people to meet the growing needs of our customers, now and in the future," said Brandt CEO Shaun Semple.

"As a family owned and operated business, we like to put down deep roots, investing for the long term, and that is our plan here in New Zealand."

Already an established John Deere agricultural equipment dealer in New Zealand, Brandt's foray into the construction and forestry sector is familiar ground for the company. From humble beginnings with a single location 30 years ago, Brandt has grown to become John Deere's leading Construction & Forestry equipment dealer worldwide.

The company owns and operates 130 dealerships worldwide, including 23 John Deere Ag stores in Australia and New Zealand as well as 56 John Deere Construction & Forestry dealerships across Canada. Its extensive experience in the agriculture, construction, and forestry sectors will enable it to deliver the quality products and industry-best support services that New Zealand equipment owners need to help them to compete successfully.

In addition to delivering a full suite of John Deere products, Brandt is committed to providing over-the-counter parts availability, to be supported by an in-country central parts warehouse.

The agreement is subject to due diligence and customary closing conditions and is expected to close on Jan. 30, 2023.

For more information on the Brandt Group of Companies, visit www.brandt.ca.

Today's top stories