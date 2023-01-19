Broadhead Equipment is the latest business to join LiuGong North America’s growing dealership partner network.

When Broadhead Equipment, formerly known as JES Equipment Solutions, set out to find a new line of construction equipment to sell, it had never heard of LiuGong North America.

But after research and talking with local suppliers, leaders of the Sumiton, Ala.-based dealership kept hearing the same name pop up again and again. It didn't take long — they decided LiuGong is likely "to be the next big thing in the area."

"This is our business and our livelihood, and we're eager to expand," said Jordan Broadhead, Broadhead Equipment business manager. "We think LiuGong can take us there."

Broadhead Equipment is the latest business to join LiuGong North America's growing dealership partner network. The company was founded in 2019 with just a service truck and two bulldozer engines and has since expanded to sell tractors, zero-turn mowers and construction equipment. It just changed its name to better identify its company and brand presence to avoid confusion with another entity.

LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan welcomed Broadhead Equipment to the dealer network and noted the business will play a key role in expanding its footprint in the area.

"We are incredibly thankful to reach this agreement and are excited to work with them moving forward," Ryan said. "Broadhead Equipment has grown quickly in just a few years, and we're excited to see how we expand together in the future."

Broadhead Equipment leaders are no strangers to heavy equipment. Owner Richard Broadhead has more than 35 years of experience in the industry, with about half as an independent contractor and the other half with another industry firm. To him, growing Broadhead Equipment with LiuGong is about establishing a future for his family.

"I'm hoping to take this to the next level, leave a legacy for my family and let this thing grow and grow," Richard Broadhead said.

The more Broadhead Equipment learned about LiuGong through the onboarding process, the more it was drawn to the brand. Its dealership agreement feels like a partnership; it is not just selling LiuGong's equipment. LiuGong machines have standard components, like Cummins and Yanmar engines. There's also the fact that both companies are mutually committed to helping one another grow.

"One thing that stood out about LiuGong — when they found out we're not that big, they didn't go radio silent on us, or look at us like we're not big enough to sell their equipment," owner Alex Broadhead said. "They came in here, were very friendly and they saw the potential for what we could become."

Broadhead Equipment covers an area that extends across the northwest quarter of Alabama, from Birmingham north to the Tennessee line and west to Mississippi. Broadhead Equipment serves several industries, including construction, mining, landscaping and municipal.

LiuGong North America continues to grow its footprint in the North American market by providing high-performance and high-value machines.

For more information, visit https://www.liugongna.com/.

