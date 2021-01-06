Quick access to data in the field drives operational efficiency and improves safety.

Some states have been experimenting with and including HMA e-Ticketing special notes for the last few years, but the pandemic expedited schedules for material producers and contractors. The good news — contractors stand to benefit greatly.

According to Nick McRae, CEO of BroadLoop, e-Ticketing is more than just taking the printer out of the equation.

"Our team developed BroadLoop to help contractors drive down the cost of operating their virtual fleet of trucks that they own or subcontract," said McRae.

"We shine a light on material performance metrics from production to transportation to the laydown crew. Capturing the load ticket details digitally and sending a daily report to the state DOT is only a small piece of our innovative construction fleet management solution."

BroadLoop hired industry veteran Alan Cleeland last September to lead their national expansion efforts.

Cleeland said, "BroadLoop gives contractors control over so many critical areas of their operation from site performance, cost savings, field operational safety/productivity and more."

e-Ticketing in 2021

The Federal Highway Administration included e-Ticketing as a point of focus in their EDC-6 Innovations. Less contact, real time access to data and mounting pressure to do more with less are all factors pushing e-Ticketing up in priority for 2021 projects.

BroadLoop has recently invested in upgraded technical infrastructure and added new support specialists to accommodate growing demand for its product.

About BroadLoop

BroadLoop.com is a dispatch intelligence and virtual fleet logistics solution from Meta Construction Technologies.