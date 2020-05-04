--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Bronco Wine Company Turns to Lightweight Mack Anthem Models in Latest RoadLife Episode

Mon May 04, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


Mack Trucks recently released the sixth episode of its RoadLife 2.0 series highlighting Ceres, Calif.-based Bronco Wine Company.
Mack Trucks recently released the sixth episode of its RoadLife 2.0 series highlighting Ceres, Calif.-based Bronco Wine Company.

Mack Trucks recently released the sixth episode of its RoadLife 2.0 series highlighting Bronco Wine Company, a family-owned, Ceres, Calif.-based winery with brands sold in more than 90 countries.

Whether moving grapes from the vineyard, transporting bulk wine to bottling facilities or delivering cases to distribution centers and customers, Bronco Wine Company depends on its lightweight Mack Anthem models to maximize payloads and keep its wine flowing. The episode is available on roadlife.tv.

"Bronco Wine Company is vertically integrated, from the vineyard to the table, and they need versatile trucks that can handle each step of the winemaking process," said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice president of marketing. "Whether hauling grapes or finished cases, they also require trucks that can haul the most product on every run, and the Mack Anthem fits the bill."

The RoadLife team visited Bronco Wine Company during crush season, a very busy time between August and November when truckloads of grapes are coming in from the vineyards. Once processed, the grape juice begins its transformation into wine, eventually winding up in wine glasses around the county.

"We have acres of vineyards from Bakersfield to the Napa region, so during harvest season, we bring in many, many trucks of grapes," said Byron Baker of Bivio Trucking, the logistics arm of Bronco Wine Company.

"The juice is pumped over into the cellars where they ferment the wine, then it's hauled up to our own bottling facilities. We bring the finished goods to our distribution center, then out to customers."

As one of the largest winemakers in the United States, Bronco Wine Company's facilities are located throughout California, meaning the right trucks were needed to keep operations working.

"They were looking for lightweight trucks in a spec that fit their needs," said Robert Tennies, Mack Trucks sales manager at Western Truck Center. "They wanted to build the tankers as big as possible to haul the biggest payloads from point A to point B."

The Mack Anthem model stands out from the crowd with its bold grille and unmistakable design. Featuring optimized aerodynamics for improved fuel efficiency, Anthem delivers the right mix of Mack's legendary durability in a lightweight package, making it ideal for weight-sensitive applications like Bronco Wine Company's.

Additional RoadLife 2.0 episodes will premiere throughout the summer. Viewers can watch RoadLife episodes on roadlife.tv and Amazon Prime Video, with additional content featured on Mack Trucks' social channels.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

California Mack Mack Trucks On-Road Trucks RoadLife TRUCKS