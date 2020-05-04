Mack Trucks recently released the sixth episode of its RoadLife 2.0 series highlighting Ceres, Calif.-based Bronco Wine Company.

Whether moving grapes from the vineyard, transporting bulk wine to bottling facilities or delivering cases to distribution centers and customers, Bronco Wine Company depends on its lightweight Mack Anthem models to maximize payloads and keep its wine flowing. The episode is available on roadlife.tv.

"Bronco Wine Company is vertically integrated, from the vineyard to the table, and they need versatile trucks that can handle each step of the winemaking process," said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice president of marketing. "Whether hauling grapes or finished cases, they also require trucks that can haul the most product on every run, and the Mack Anthem fits the bill."

The RoadLife team visited Bronco Wine Company during crush season, a very busy time between August and November when truckloads of grapes are coming in from the vineyards. Once processed, the grape juice begins its transformation into wine, eventually winding up in wine glasses around the county.

"We have acres of vineyards from Bakersfield to the Napa region, so during harvest season, we bring in many, many trucks of grapes," said Byron Baker of Bivio Trucking, the logistics arm of Bronco Wine Company.

"The juice is pumped over into the cellars where they ferment the wine, then it's hauled up to our own bottling facilities. We bring the finished goods to our distribution center, then out to customers."

As one of the largest winemakers in the United States, Bronco Wine Company's facilities are located throughout California, meaning the right trucks were needed to keep operations working.

"They were looking for lightweight trucks in a spec that fit their needs," said Robert Tennies, Mack Trucks sales manager at Western Truck Center. "They wanted to build the tankers as big as possible to haul the biggest payloads from point A to point B."

The Mack Anthem model stands out from the crowd with its bold grille and unmistakable design. Featuring optimized aerodynamics for improved fuel efficiency, Anthem delivers the right mix of Mack's legendary durability in a lightweight package, making it ideal for weight-sensitive applications like Bronco Wine Company's.

Additional RoadLife 2.0 episodes will premiere throughout the summer. Viewers can watch RoadLife episodes on roadlife.tv and Amazon Prime Video, with additional content featured on Mack Trucks' social channels.

