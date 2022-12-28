Bryan Auction Company is headquartered in Oelwein, Iowa, and also has a facility in the Dallas/Fort Worth/Midland, Texas, area. (Photo courtesy of Bryan Auction Company.)

On Feb. 17, 2023, Bryan Auction Company will be hosting its first annual IEDA (Independent Equipment Dealers Association) Orlando Live Auction.

The purpose of this sale, billed as "IEDA Florida Live Heavy Equipment & Transportation Auction," is to help grow and support IEDA, according to Bryan Auction Company.

"We hope while everyone is in Florida for the warm weather that this event and auction becomes a tradition for years to come," said Doug Bryan, president of Bryan Auction Company and Bryan Heavy Equipment Inc. "From buying and selling at the auction to the keynote speakers in our industry and the convention hall, the Orlando IEDA event will be a must if you are in the heavy equipment business."

Having consigned equipment from members only makes this auction a "legitimate exclusive event that buyers can feel confident coming from trusted names," Bryan added.

A representative from Bryan Auction Company will be reaching out to IEDA members and will be following up, as needed.

Bryan said anything an IEDA consigns will be well advertised through a host of construction publications, including Construction Equipment Guide, as well as through ProxiBid and Machinery Trader and equipment facts and all social media platforms.

For more information, call 319/283-2345 or visit www.bryanauction.com/.

Established in 2002, IEDA is a non-profit trade association promoting participation, professionalism and advancement in the independent distribution of heavy equipment. The IEDA focuses its efforts on providing discounts, marketing, advertising, education and networking opportunities to members that will result in increased sales for member companies. Members of the IEDA are committed to displaying leadership in the industry by making ethical decisions and sound judgement, by making accurate claims to customers and by utilizing the products and services offered to them by Associate Members. CEG

