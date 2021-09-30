Buyers Products edgeless ultra bright LED combination spot-flood light bar

Buyers Products Company, a manufacturer of work truck equipment, has released a multitude of new LED work lights geared toward both professional and recreational applications.

The new lights, which include "edgeless" models that sport a sleek, modern look, are the latest additions in Buyers' ever-expanding catalog of LED lighting solutions.

"We're always looking for the next new thing," said Ryan Eichhorn, product manager of the lighting division at Buyers. "Whether that's brighter lumen outputs, streamlined housing or a light that can serve multiple uses in a single fixture, LED lighting tech is always evolving and it's crucial that our offerings evolve with it."

The edgeless work lights are available as both stud-mounted floodlights (part numbers 1492235 and 1492236) and as combination spot-floodlight bars (1492260 and 1492280 series) in a variety of sizes. In addition, Buyers also recently introduced options that provide multiple functions in a single fixture.

From DOT-sized lights that serve as stop/turn/tail, backup and strobe lights simultaneously (part numbers 5624432 and 5626432) to floodlights that also include strobe functionality (1492231, 1492232, 1492233), there are multiple new lights to suit vehicles ranging from ATVs to municipal vehicles.

"If you've got a vehicle, we've got a light or two or three for it," Eichhorn said.

To browse Buyers' complete line of LED lighting solutions, visit https://www.buyersproducts.com/catalog/lighting-5.

Today's top stories