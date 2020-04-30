CRA offers operator booths, crane control houses, observation towers, operator cabs, heat/cold exposure relief units, portable offices and more.

A metal manufacturer for more than 30 years, Cabs Rops & Attachments' (CRA) focus is on safety, quality and OSHA compliance. Made in USA, at the core of everything the company does, is making sure crews return home safely every day.

Customer Satisfaction, Experience

Whether a customer is purchasing something new or fixing something broken, CRA makes sure the process is seamless and easy. From getting a quote to final delivery and beyond, CRA aims to ensure its customers are satisfied.

Faster Production

Having equipment on site means it is time to work. The team at CRA understands this and takes every opportunity available to make sure customers have what is needed when it is needed.

Safety

CRA products are built per OSHA standards and to the customer's specification and requirements. Also, products are cleaned, sanitized and shrink wrapped before shipment.

Cabs / Control Rooms

The benefits of a high-quality operator cab or control room are understood. Providing a comfortable and safe environment for workers means increased efficiency with decreased risk. Giving them a temperature-controlled, quiet and enjoyable workspace helps improve productivity. Cab pressurization/filtration systems are an option to keep the cabin clean and operators safer and healthier.

CRA offers operator booths, crane control houses, observation towers, operator cabs, heat/cold exposure relief units, portable offices and more.

The company also manufactures a fully custom cab to the customer's exact specifications, with engineer certification.

Personnel Baskets / Work Platforms

CRA knows the dangers workers face on the job, especially when it comes to lifting people off the ground. Whether working at the top of a skyscraper, the bottom of a mine or somewhere in between, CRA's personnel baskets and work platforms can help ensure it happens safely.

Waste Material Bins

CRA offers a selection of material bins to keep on site. Whether you're looking for a "regular" material bin or something totally custom, CRA has the solution for you.

Heavy Equipment Stands

CRA's line of stationary stands range from 12 to 28 in. in height and 12- to 20-ton rating. Its line of adjustable stands ranging from 12 to 38 in. in height and are rated to 25 tons. CRA's stands are stationary, adjustable, tested and certified to ASME PASE safety standards.

ROPS Recertification

CRA has a R.O.P.S. (Roll-overprotective structure) and F.O.P.S (Falling-object protective structure) recertification service it offers to customers who have sustained damages to heavy equipment. This includes cabs on haul trucks, water trucks, dozers/loaders, cranes and most mining and construction equipment.

CRA repairs and recertifies cabs from many different manufacturers and has all required MSHA-OSHA compliant documentation. All re-certified/repaired cabs are issued a metal placard of compliance stating the required OSHA-MSHA standards. ROPS repair falls under 29 CRF 1926.1001 and 1926.1002 and includes a certificate with licensed engineer seal.

While all damages cannot be repaired, CRA will work with customers to find the best solution to get a machine back in service.

For more information, call 800/743-3993 or visit cabsrops.com.