Caleb Summers Joins Connect Work Tools Team as Field Service Technician

Wed October 12, 2022 - Midwest Edition #21
Connect Work Tools


Caleb Summers
Caleb Summers

Connect Work Tools', an Exodus Global company, announced that Caleb Summers has joined the Connect Work Tools team as a field service technician.

"I've worked with Caleb in the past and knew with his breaker experience and work ethic he would be a great fit for our Connect team," said Brian Hawn, vice of president of service. "I am excited to see him in the field working with and training our customers."

Summers most recently was a breaker specialist of St. Louis Bobcat/Doosan and brings with him a wealth of breaker knowledge and equipment repair. He also is certified in automotive technology. With his experience and knowledge in the field, he makes a great addition to the service team, the company said.

"I am honored to be part of Connect Work Tools and Exodus Global companies as a team member, everybody has been super nice and welcoming me into the family," said Summers.

Summers will support Connect Work Tools' customers with installs and repairs of Connect Work Tools hydraulic attachments throughout the United States.

"Caleb is knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with. We've worked together in the past on various projects. I believe he will bring a lot to our team," said Johnnie Gibbons, Connect Work Tools product support and breaker specialist.

Summers joins a service team focused on customers and providing them with the training support they need to get the most out of their attachments, the company said.

For more information, visit ConnectWorkTools.com.




