Gov. Ronald Reagan Signing AB 69, which created Caltrans. (Caltrans photo)

Fifty years ago this month, the State of California established a new Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to unify a wide range of transportation functions under a single entity. Since July 1973, the department has managed one of the most complex transportation systems in the nation and helped play a vital role in creating the world's fourth largest economy.

Five decades later, Caltrans continues its mission to deliver a best-in-class experience for all Californians, regardless of the mode of travel they choose.

Caltrans Director Tony Tavares is helping lead the agency as it celebrates the department's Golden Anniversary.

Additionally, to honor the milestone, Caltrans has released an updated Caltrans History page on its official website. This new content traces the state's transportation roots from 1895 when the Bureau of Highways was formed and chronicles key developments and noteworthy projects spanning to the present day.

