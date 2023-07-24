List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    California Dept. of Transportation Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

    Mon July 24, 2023 - West Edition #16
    Caltrans


    Gov. Ronald Reagan Signing AB 69, which created Caltrans. (Caltrans photo)
    Gov. Ronald Reagan Signing AB 69, which created Caltrans. (Caltrans photo)
    Gov. Ronald Reagan Signing AB 69, which created Caltrans. (Caltrans photo) Department of transportation signage at Caltrans headquarters in Sacramento. (Caltrans photo)

    Fifty years ago this month, the State of California established a new Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to unify a wide range of transportation functions under a single entity. Since July 1973, the department has managed one of the most complex transportation systems in the nation and helped play a vital role in creating the world's fourth largest economy.

    Five decades later, Caltrans continues its mission to deliver a best-in-class experience for all Californians, regardless of the mode of travel they choose.

    Caltrans Director Tony Tavares is helping lead the agency as it celebrates the department's Golden Anniversary.

    Additionally, to honor the milestone, Caltrans has released an updated Caltrans History page on its official website. This new content traces the state's transportation roots from 1895 when the Bureau of Highways was formed and chronicles key developments and noteworthy projects spanning to the present day.




    Today's top stories

    P&C Construction Leads $30M Workforce Skills Training Center Project

    Contractors Ready for Billions in Caltrans Spending

    Road Forward Summit Engages Asphalt Pavement Community On Net Zero Action Plan

    FDOT's $61M Polk Parkway Widening Under Way

    Equip Expo Offers Opportunities for Women in Green Industry to Connect, Grow

    Palfinger Introduces Enhanced Telescopic Hooklift for North American Market

    Facelift Planned for 1960s-Era Football Stadium at Tennessee Tech University

    VIDEO: Caltrans Honors 11 Workers With Medal of Valor Awards



     

    Read more about...

    Anniversary California California Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA