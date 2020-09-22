--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
California Gets 'Quick Relief' Funds for Wildfire Damage

Tue September 22, 2020 - West Edition #20
AASHTO

Since mid-August, when the most recent major wildfires began, CalFire said the blazes have caused 25 fatalities and destroyed nearly 5,400 structures. Since the beginning of 2020, around 7,900 wildfires have burned more than 3.4 million acres across the state.


The Federal Highway Administration recently issued two packets of "quick release" Emergency Relief or ER funds to California (and Oregon) agencies to pay for repairs to transportation infrastructure damaged by wildfires raging across several western states.

Since the beginning of 2020, according to California's Department of Fire and Forest Protection, some 7,900 wildfires have burned more than 3.4 million acres across the state — roughly 26 times more acreage burned compared to the same period in 2019.

