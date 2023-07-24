Work at the McCombs Road overcrossing began in 2020. The structure took 15 pre-cast concrete girders, 158 deck panels and approximately more than 2,300 cu. yds. of concrete to complete. (hsr.gov.ca photo)

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with California Rail Builders, recently announced the completion of the McCombs Road overcrossing in Kern County. This is the fifth high-speed rail structure completed by the Authority in 2023.

The McCombs Road overcrossing is located on State Route (SR) 43, north of the city of Wasco in Kern County. This grade separation spans 415 ft., is 40-ft. wide and realigns McCombs Road slightly north to take traffic over SR 43 and the future high-speed rail lines.

"The completion of McCombs Road shows we are one step closer to wrapping up the first leg of high-speed rail construction in between Tulare and Kern counties," said Garth Fernandez, Central Valley Regional Director. "Our goal is to have this section of high-speed rail construction completed this fall."

Work at the McCombs Road overcrossing began in 2020. The structure took 15 pre-cast concrete girders, 158 deck panels and approximately more than 2,300 cu. yds. of concrete to complete.

Earlier in July, the Authority announced the completion of the Elkhorn Avenue overcrossing in Fresno County and, earlier this year, grade separations at Idaho and Dover avenues in Kings County were also opened to traffic. The Authority also announced the completion of the Cedar Viaduct, a high-speed rail signature structure in Fresno County, in May.

Since the start of construction, the Authority has created more than 11,000 construction jobs, a majority going to residents from the Central Valley. This includes creating more than 2,063 jobs for Kern County residents.

The Authority has begun work to extend the 119 mi. under construction to 171 mi. of future electrified high-speed rail from Merced to Bakersfield. There are more than 30 active construction sites in California's Central Valley, with the Authority having environmentally cleared 422 mi. of the high-speed rail program from the Bay Area to the Los Angeles Basin.

For more on construction, visit: www.buildhsr.com.

