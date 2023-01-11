The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The active transportation projects approved at the meeting will benefit disadvantaged communities throughout California, two-thirds of which will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school. The projects make up more than half of the 2023 Active Transportation Program, with an additional $700 million to be awarded in the spring. Much of the funding comes from a one-time infusion of $1 billion for active transportation in the 2022-23 state budget as part of a nearly $15 billion transportation infrastructure package.

"California and our federal partners are continuing to make historic headway in addressing our transportation needs and advancing safety, equity, climate action and economic prosperity," said Tony Tavares, Caltrans director. "Importantly, this includes significant investments in infrastructure that allows everyone to access active means of transportation, like walking and biking."

District 1:Eureka

Approximately $21M including more than $18.6M in federal IIJA funding toward improvements at Eel River Bridge No. 10-0236 on Route 162 near Longvale in Mendocino County.

Approximately $12.4M including more than $10.9M in federal IIJA funding toward the construction of a retaining wall and drainage improvements along Route 254 south of Maple Hills Road near Miranda in Humboldt County.

District 2: Redding

Red Bluff Bridges Project (In Red Bluff, at East Sand Slough Bridge, Samson Slough Bridge and Paynes Creek Slough Bridge): Seismic retrofit of three bridges.

Big Springs Road - Phase 1 Project (In Siskiyou County near Weed on Big Springs road from Highway 97 northerly 4.13 miles): Rehabilitate roadway. This project includes $3.53M in IIJA funding.

Jewett Creek Bridge at Kirkwood Road Project (Near Corning, on Kirkwood Rd): Replace 1925 functional obsolete bridge.

District 3: Marysville/Sacramento

A total of $740,000 for right of way and project development support costs on a $5 million project to install a traffic signal at the intersection of State Route 32 and Meridian Road, west of Chico. Construction is estimated to start in summer 2023.

District 4: Bay Area/Oakland

A total of $16M Install steel column casings to seismically retrofit five bridges. The $16M allocation includes more than $14.4M in federal IIJA funding.

$3.3M Replace and rehabilitate culverts to facilitate drainage and prevent damage to the highway system.

$5M Rehabilitate roadway, upgrade guardrail and Transportation Management System (TMS) elements, rehabilitate drainage systems, upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and make bicycle improvements.

$5M Upgrade bridge rails near Pescadero, at Pescadero Creek Bridge.

District 5: San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara

Approximately $171 million including more than $100 million in federal IIJA (federal) funding to convert State Route 46 at the intersection of State Route 41 (the Wye) into a four-lane expressway near Cholame from approximately one-half mile west of Davis Road to just west of Antelope Road in San Luis Obispo County.

District 6: Fresno/Bakersfield

Roundabout Construction Project in Kern County: $6 million project will construct a roundabout on State Route 43 at the intersection of Santa Fe Way and Los Angeles Avenue in Shafter.

Median Barrier Project in Fresno County: $5.2 million in IIJA funding will construct a concrete median barrier and upgrade sign panels and guardrail on State Route 180 from Clovis Avenue to Temperance Avenue.

District 7: Los Angeles

Antelope Valley Transit Authority: Procurement of six zero-emission micro-transit vehicles and six zero-emission school buses. $2.07 million.

District 8: Riverside/ San Bernadino

No funds for projects allocated.

District 9: Bishop

In Inyo County, on State Route 190, from 8.2 miles east of the junction at US 395 to 0.6 mile west of Saline Valley Road, and from 2.1 miles east of Panamint Road to 4.5 miles west of Wildhorse Canyon Road, Tropical Storm Kay washed out pavement and drainage systems, damaged signs, and left debris from September 11, 2022 to September, 13, 2022. This $7.4 million dollar project will repair pavement, construct concrete aprons, repair washouts and earthen ditches, place Rock Slope Protection (RSP) and remove debris in 30 locations along these two stretches of highway.

District 10: Stockton

A project in and near Manteca, Ripon, and Salida from the Stanislaus County line to Yosemite Avenue at various locations received $3.1 million in IIJA funding to pave areas, construct maintenance vehicle pullouts and pave the slope beneath abutments to reduce maintenance needs and enhance highway worker safety.

A project near Markleeville in Alpine County received $3.9 million to clear debris, repair roadway and drainage systems, and place rock slope protection along State Route 89 from Webster Street to Turtle Rock Park Road, where an intense storm in August 2022 caused flash flooding and debris flows in Millberry Creek.

District 11: San Diego

$152,000,000 to the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) to complete the environmental phase for a project that will cover the realignment of railroad tracks facing failure due to erosion into a tunnel that will cut through a Del Mar Hill.

$10,554,000 to SANDAG for North County Transit District's Sprinter light-rail City of Vista segment. The project between Mar Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive constructs 5,560 feet of Class 1 bikeway, pedestrian improvements at roadway crossings, fencing, lighting, and a pocket park.

$9,835,000 on Interstate 5 from Genesee Avenue to Del Mar Heights Road to construct rumble strips on both shoulders, construct a Class 1 bike path as a complete streets element, and install fiber optic cable/Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

$2,400,000 on Interstate 8 from the San Diego County line to just west of Imperial Highway in Imperial County. The project is needed to dispose of rock and debris, repair and/or replace guardrail, repair pavement, scale rocks, and repair erosion damage caused by Tropical Storm Kay on September 9, 2022.

$2,400,000 on State Routes 7, 78, 86 and 98 in Imperial County. The project is needed project is needed to remove debris, repair washouts, repair earthen ditches, construct concrete aprons, place rock slope protection and repair pavement caused by Tropical Storm Kay on September 9, 2022.

$1,221,000 on State Route 79 near Santa Ysabel from State Route 78 to the Riverside County line to rehabilitate culverts, replace sign panels, and make bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

District 12: Orange County

A total of $2.3 million toward replacing the damaged drainage system and guardrail near Newport Beach.

A total of $3.8 million toward the installation of horizontal drains in the slope, installation of sub-drain trench at the top of the slope, repair damaged slope and add rock slope protection and repair damaged pavement.

Today's top stories