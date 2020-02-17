Carney Proposes Record Capital $4.6 Billion Budget

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Carney Proposes Record Capital $4.6 Billion Budget

Mon February 17, 2020 - Northeast Edition #4
Randall Chase - ASSOCIATED PRESS



DOVER, Del. (AP) Democratic Gov. John Carney is proposing to increase Delaware's operating budget by almost 4 percent next fiscal year, boosting spending to more than $4.6 billion.

The budget proposal unveiled recently for the fiscal year starting July 1 includes a 2 percent pay raise for state employees, who also received pay raises last year and the year before.

"I imagine this will be a topic of discussion," state budget director Michael Jackson said before Carney unveiled his spending plan.

In addition to the pay raise, which would cost taxpayers $29.3 million, Carney's proposed operating budget includes $36.5 million in new spending to address school enrollment growth.

Carney also is proposing a record capital budget of $892.8 million for construction, maintenance, technology, equipment, economic development and environmental projects. That total includes $367.6 million for transportation infrastructure and expands on the record $863 million that lawmakers approved last year for the current capital budget.

Carney's spending proposal includes $50 million in new spending for clean water initiatives, $50 million for economic development, and $50 million to build and renovate schools in Wilmington.

"The priorities for this next year are the same — invest in our economy, in our schools, in quality of life," Carney said.

At the same time, the governor is proposing to add more than $35 million to an existing $126 million cushion of unspent funds that could help stabilize the state budget if revenue projections fall.

The reserve funds are in addition to the state's constitutionally mandated "rainy day" fund, which totals more than $250 million and is intended to be used only to address unanticipated budget deficits. It has never been tapped.

The final part of Carney's proposed budget package is $55 million in grant funding for nonprofit organizations, community groups and volunteer fire companies, an amount equal to the current grant-in-aid budget.

Legislative budget writers will begin meeting soon to hear spending requests from state agencies and advocacy groups.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Delaware funding Politics News