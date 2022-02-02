Case Construction Equipment is now accepting entries for the 2022 Case Kickstart Contest, a business development program where landscape contractors enter for a chance to win a prize package built to advance the capabilities, expertise and development of their operation.

Landscape business owners are encouraged to enter the contest at CaseCE.com/Kickstart by answering a few basic questions, sharing their goals for the year ahead and describing how they will evolve their services if they win the contest. The deadline for entry is March 31, 2022.

One grand-prize winner will take home the following package:

One-year business consultation with Ken Thomas and Ben Gandy of Envisor Consulting, including one in-person session and ongoing consultation

A six-month lease on any Case compact track loader (CTL), including the all-new Case TV620B compact track loader

A six-month attachment lease selecting from some of the most common attachments used by landscapers, including the all-new Case precision grader blade

Five runners up will receive a six-month online training subscription from Envisor Academy — the online home of Envisor and its Green Dot Operating System that includes online courses, seminars and workshops.

All who enter will receive an exclusive invitation to the Case Landscape Virtual Summit — an online event similar to the current CASE LIVE series that will feature an educational session with Ken Thomas and Ben Gandy of Envisor, as well as an equipment Q&A with leading Case product and service experts.

Representatives of Case and Envisor will select the winning entrants. Winners will be notified in April 2022.

"The landscape industry is fueled by entrepreneurs willing to build a life out of growing their business, developing great teams, and improving the world around us," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. "Kickstart is designed to help these businesses take the next step with tools and resources that improve key operations and capabilities in the field."

"The future of the landscape industry is in the next generation of leaders who recognize that success is tied both to the skill of the work in the field as well as the intelligence that drives the growth of the business," said Ken Thomas, co-founder, Envisor Consulting. "With Envisor and Case, we've built a program that benefits the contest winners, and all who enter, with practical resources and solutions to improve the work they do."

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/landscaping.

