Check out the new Case at its booth in the West Hall (W40800) and you'll immediately see the difference. More than 30 new machines, tons of new attachments and loads of knowledgeable team members ready to help you get more done, with greater ease and more profitably than ever before. Case is digging deeper, pushing harder and reaching higher to help its customers win. In addition, you'll also learn about ingenious new technology, services and business solutions designed to help customers get ahead every day.

Get a close look at the Case Minotaur DL550, the industry's first compact dozer loader that created an all-new equipment category and put the construction world on notice that you can have true dozing and grading performance, as well as powerful site loading capabilities and compatibility with hundreds of attachments all-in-one platform that sets the bar for versatility, power and precision in a single machine.

The company also will showcase multiple new product introductions including the all-new Case E Series excavators: seven new models, including two in new size classes. These machines are focused on enhancing the total operator experience in performance and control to deliver even greater productivity, operator satisfaction and operational efficiency while driving down total cost of ownership over the life of the machine.

What else does Case have in store? All-together, the company will introduce more than 20 new models; highlight new ways it is delivering hip-pocket support; equipment financing; and real world know-how and robust rental and attachment solutions in its commitment to elevate the operator experience and outwork all competition in helping customers build more business success. For more information, visit CaseCE.com/SeeTheDifference.

About Case Minotaur DL550 Compact Dozer Loader

Weighing in at more than 18,000 lbs. and working with 114 hp, the new first-of-its-kind machine delivers true dozing and grading performance, as well as powerful site loading capabilities and compatibility with hundreds of attachments.

The hallmark advancement of the Case Minotaur DL550 is the chassis-integrated C-frame with six-way dozer blade. The C-frame hydraulically couples into both the chassis of the machine, as well as the attachment coupler. This design provides the stability and smooth operating plane of a small dozer while ensuring that all operating power is channeled through the whole body of the machine. This establishes greater performance and long-term reliability than the simple combination of a dozer blade attachment to a traditional compact track loader.

It also comes standard with Case Universal Machine Control, which makes the machine ready for any of the major three providers of machine control technology, which are sold separately. It's also available with an optional, industry-exclusive fully integrated ripper for tearing up tough terrain to simplify dozing and earthmoving operations.

The C-frame is then detached to allow the operator to use it as a loader with a heavy-duty 1.25-cu.-yd. bucket, or with hundreds of common loader attachments many equipment owners already have in their fleet.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/Minotaur.

