The retail launch of the co-branded Case and BRUNT ultimate operator boot is slated for March 2024.

Case Construction Equipment and BRUNT Workwear are joining forces with a formal and unique partnership to better the lives of the hard-working operators of America.

This partnership will kick off within the Case booth at ConExpo-Con/AGG, through several days of customer research with construction tradesmen and women to best understand their everyday needs. The goal: gather real-world input from those on job sites to build a new, first-of-its-kind ultimate construction equipment-operator boot from the ground up.

"Operators are the bedrock of our industry. At Case, we build machines that keep operators comfortable, productive and working hard," said Rebecca Bortner, director of marketing, Case Construction Equipment, North America. "That's why we're partnering with BRUNT. We loved the idea of collaborating to create boots built specifically with the operator in mind. Like Case, BRUNT is obsessed with listening first then innovating and we're excited to embark on this project together."

This summer, BRUNT will then take its prototype boots — based on the operator feedback from ConExpo — to the Case Tomahawk Customer Center. Exclusive to Case customers, dealers and the media — the 500-acre training-and-customer-experience facility, tucked in the scenic north woods of Wisconsin, is part summer camp (for adults), part nature preserve and part horsepower-enhanced power-tool playground for operators.

"Partnering with Case is an incredible honor for the BRUNT team. I have spent the past five years on job sites learning about the tools our customer wears and the equipment they need to get their job done. I see lots of Case equipment while in the field, and I'm always impressed with the work their machines are capable of," said Eric Girouard, CEO, of BRUNT Workwear.

"This collaboration is going to provide the opportunity for heavy equipment operators to tell us what they need in a work boot, and we're going to bring those ideas to life in partnership with Case. We could not have asked for a better partner than Case to learn and grow with."

Case and BRUNT also teamed up to design limited-edition Case-branded boots. Case-branded BRUNT boots are currently available via https://bruntworkwear.com/collections/case-brunt, starting at $135.

When individuals go to purchase their boots, they also will have the option to donate to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched more than 1,100 operations domestically and internationally.

