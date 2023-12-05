Energized by the momentum of the Case Construction Equipment brand and new product offering, technologies and services, Lee Tractor is expanding its business along the Gulf Coast to the Pensacola area, effective immediately, with future plans for a permanent full-service facility.

The expansion marks a new period of growth for Lee Tractor, excited about servicing more customers with the 30-plus new machines Case launched this year, including a new line of wheeled excavators, new backhoe loader models, a stand-on mini track loader, small articulated loaders and an electric mini excavator.

"We are proud to offer the latest innovative Case equipment, technology and services to a wider set of customers," said Stephen Dottolo, president of Lee Tractor. "We built our business on helping customers succeed, and now we're growing our footprint with a premier partner who shares the same mission."

With current locations in Biloxi and Jackson that service southern Mississippi, and its location in Saint Rose that supports the New Orleans market, Lee Tractor will now expand its service area into the western Florida panhandle, including coastal Alabama.

Serving residential and commercial construction contractors, landscapers, farmers and other crews in the region for more than 76 years, Lee Tractor will sell and service the full lineup of Case heavy, compact and subcompact equipment and attachments. It also will offer complementary services, including financing, rentals, planned maintenance solutions, telematics and parts support.

"Lee Tractor's genuine interest and commitment in helping customers succeed makes them the perfect representative for delivering the world-class quality and service that customers expect from Case Construction Equipment," said Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, Case Construction Equipment. "Together, we will help more contractors and crews get more work done, more efficiently and more profitably than ever before."

For more information about Lee Tractor, call 228/392-9922 or visit www.leetractor.net.

For more information about Case Construction Equipment, visit www.casece.com/northamerica/en-us.

