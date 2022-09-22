The company introduced seven new models of E Series excavators — including two in new size classes — focused on enhancing the total operator experience in performance and control to deliver even greater productivity, operator satisfaction, and operational efficiency while driving down total cost of ownership over the life of the machine.

Case Construction Equipment continues turning heads with major rollouts — on the heels of introducing the first-of-its-kind Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader, the manufacturer is completely reloading its entire line of excavators.

These new excavators also represent an enhanced level of hydraulic performance and precision, greater engine power and responsiveness, extended service intervals, and greater connectivity for streamlined fleet management and service. The new offering also includes one of the industry's most expansive offerings of OEM-fit 2D and 3D machine control systems to simplify the adoption and expansion of precision excavation solutions, according to the manufacturer.

"Case E Series excavators build on the powerful, smooth and responsive controls that Case is known for, while adding all-new control customizations and configurations to drive that improved operator experience," said Brad Stemper, head of construction equipment product management in North America of Case.

"The E Series is both highly engineered for performance and built on a platform proven to withstand the heavy work and harsh working environments excavators work in every day."

The seven new models for the North American market include:

CX140E, 102 net hp, 28,900 lbs. operating weight

CX170E, 121 net hp, 38,400 lbs. operating weight

CX190E, 121 net hp, 41,000 lbs. operating weight

CX220E, 162 net hp, 52,000 lbs. operating weight

CX260E, 179 net hp, 56,909 lbs. operating weight

CX300E, 259 net hp, 67,000 lbs. operating weight

CX365E SR, 205 net hp, 78,600 lbs. operating weight

The new lineup replaces five key models in the Case excavator lineup, while also introducing two all-new models: the CX190E and the CX365E SR.

Dozer blade and long reach models also are available in select configurations, and certain D Series excavator models will remain in the Case product offering — next-generation versions of those machines will be introduced later.

"The CX190E is a 41,000-pound machine that fits a very important area of demand for contractors throughout North America, and the CX365E SR represents something that our partners have made clear they want — a minimum swing radius excavator in that 3.5 metric ton or larger class," said Stemper.

"The size, power and performance of that machine in a tighter footprint will transform the workflow and productivity on job sites with space restrictions.

"Between building out a more comprehensive product offering and delivering one of the broadest offerings of 2D and 3D OEM-fit machine control solutions, Case E Series excavators are built to drive performance and efficiency for excavation businesses of all shapes and sizes."

Putting More Control, Confidence Into Workspace

Enhancing total operator control and experience is about the marriage of the operator environment and the overall performance of the machine — and that all comes together with the operator interface of the machine.

One of the most noticeable enhancements in the cab of the new Case E Series excavators is the 10-in. LCD display that provides even greater access and visibility to cameras, machine data and controls. This includes the ability to display rear- and sideview cameras at all times while still accessing machine data and controls, ensuring optimal visibility and jobsite awareness. This includes the popular optional Case Max View display for even greater visibility and safer operation that provides 270 degrees of visibility around the machine.

The new display allows for enhanced control customization with five configurable buttons that can be set to each operator's most used functions — including, but not limited to fuel consumption, machine information, auxiliary hydraulics and emissions controls.

The new hydraulic flow control balance for the hydraulic system, as well as the new attachment controls, also are controlled through this display.

Case also has expanded on the operator comfort and ergonomics that were a hallmark of the D Series excavators with a new suspended operator station that locks the seat and console together so that, no matter the size of the operator, they have the same experience in terms of orientation to the armrests and the controls. Both the console and the armrest can now be further adjusted to meet operator preference.

Next-Level Engine, Hydraulic Power

Case excavators have always been known for smooth and responsive hydraulics due to the Case Intelligent Hydraulic System, but the addition of new FPT Industrial engines throughout the product line, along with new enhancements to the hydraulic systems, provide even greater power and performance.

The FPT Industrial engines offer greater displacement, horsepower and torque than previous models within the Case lineup (*Some exceptions apply; CX140E horsepower is the same, CX300E displacement is not higher), driving even more power and responsiveness for the operator.

Four new work modes (SP for Super Power, P for Power, E for Eco and L for Lifting) are available to be set in a range of up to 10 throttle settings allowing operators to dial in performance to their work, and the new Eco mode drives lower fuel consumption by as much as 18 percent compared to previous Case excavators (Varies by model and application).

The addition of FPT Industrial engines to the Case lineup brings with it the manufacturer's legacy of innovative emissions solutions that are both maintenance free and drive greater efficiency for the owner/operator.

New Case E Series excavators feature an innovative combination of diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and particulate matter catalyst technologies that further provide greater fuel efficiency, systems reliability and no lifetime after-treatment replacement or mechanical service over time. The system features 13 patents that ensure effective emissions compliance and performance in all working environments.

New hydraulic priority capabilities further allow the operator to set machine performance and responsiveness to their liking. Case calls this hydraulic flow control balance, and it allows the operator to set arm in, boom up and swinging flow to their liking. Now the excavator will be even more responsive and efficient directly as it relates to the preferences of the operator, according to the manufacturer.

Attachment use also has been dialed in even further with the ability to adjust hydraulic flows based on specific attachment types through the new display, and to set maximum overflow for each attachment for optimal attachment performance.

Improving Uptime, Responsiveness, Lifetime Owning, Operating Costs

In addition to lifetime service and maintenance advancements — such as extending service intervals on engine oil and fuel filters — Case has brought these machines even further into the world of collaborative fleet management with the introduction of new connectivity and telematics capabilities across the product line.

Case accomplishes this through the new SiteConnect Module along with the new SiteManager App (iOS and Android). This app pairs the operator's phone or device to the machine to enable remote analysis. Certified Case technicians then diagnose the health of each connected machine through various parameter readings and fault codes — and the technician determines whether the issue can be addressed remotely (such as clearing codes or updating software) or if it requires a trip to the machine.

Case also leverages the SiteConnect Module to further improve telematics data and performance, and the collaboration between equipment owner, dealer and manufacturer. This enhanced connectivity allows the machine owner to share — at their discretion — real-time machine information with the dealer and the Case Uptime Center in Racine, Wis.

The SiteConnect Module also improves the volume, flow and integration of data to the Case SiteWatch telematics platform for real-time monitoring, management of maintenance and service intervals, examination of equipment utilization and overall machine record-keeping.

And to show that Case fully stands behind this new line, each new Case E Series excavator comes standard with Case ProCare: a three-year Case SiteWatch telematics subscription, a three-year/3,000-hour full-machine factory warranty, and a three-year/2,000-hour planned maintenance contract. ProCare allows business owners to invest in new equipment while making owning and operating costs predictable for the first three years of lease or ownership.

Easier than Ever to Experience Precision Excavation

Case also has expanded its OEM-fit 2D, 3D and semi-automatic machine control solutions to an even broader range of models. This ensures that the optimal combination of machine and solution is installed and tested by Case certified precision field specialists. It also simplifies the acquisition process and allows for the technology to be grouped in with the purchase of the machine — combining the financing or lease approval, rate and payment in a single package. It also gets the owner and operator of that machine up and running with machine control faster.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/ESeries.

