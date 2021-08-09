Case and CNH Industrial employees volunteered during the week of Aug. 2 in support of a variety of construction projects.

Case Construction Equipment employees are volunteering as part of Racine Habitat for Humanity's first ever "Women Build" project — a Racine homebuilding project drawing particular attention to housing inequality and the challenges faced by women who are first-time homebuyers.

Each home is priced at fair market value, and loans are interest free with mortgage payments targeted to be below 30 percent of the homeowner's monthly income.

"We are committed to supporting more affordable housing opportunities, and fully support diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities," said Athena Campos, CNH Industrial Foundation board member, and also head of market development, Case Construction Equipment.

"We see the Women Build project as something that is extremely beneficial for Racine, and critically important in building strong and resilient communities that support family growth and development."

The CNH Industrial Foundation is presenting sponsor of the event, and Case and CNH Industrial employees volunteered during the week of Aug. 2 in support of a variety of construction projects.

"Single women can pay up to two percent more for their homes and sell them for up to three percent less than single men due to implicit bias and prejudice built into the homebuying process," said Grant Buenger, executive director, Racine Habitat for Humanity.

"Our projects ensure affordability regardless of gender, and protect women from paying higher costs for their homes. Our homeowners start their home ownership journey with no deficit and gain the strength, stability and self-reliance needed to care for their families."

"The support of the CNH Industrial Foundation, and CNH Industrial and CASE employees makes all of this possible," said Buenger.

For more information, visit habitatracine.org, CaseCE.com and cnhindustrial.com.

