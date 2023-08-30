Case IH will have an operational test facility in Mount Pleasant, Wis., by the beginning of 2024, according to an Aug. 11 report from the Milwaukee Business Journal. The new site will be converted from a former J.I. Case tractor factory that was shuttered in 2002.

The 100-acre project reportedly cost $69 million and will have 55 employees. Product testing, which is being transferred from its current location at Case IH's Burr Ridge, Ill., facility, is slated to begin in January 2024 and will involve autonomous and electric equipment.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

