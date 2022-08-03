Case Construction Equipment is launching an all-new, industry-first equipment category with the introduction of the Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader.

Weighing in at more than 18,000 lbs. and working with 114 hp, the new first-of-its-kind machine delivers true dozing and grading performance, as well as powerful site loading capabilities and compatibility with hundreds of attachments, the manufacturer said.

A single platform has never delivered this level of versatility, power and precision — all culminating in an entirely new product category created by Case: the compact dozer loader.

"The Minotaur is truly a fleet of one, that is second to none," said Jeff Jacobsmeyer, product manager, Case. "Business owners and fleet managers looking for a compact solution that delivers countless benefits in a single footprint will immediately see the versatility this exciting new machine brings to their fleets and will quickly understand what a ‘compact dozer loader' is capable of accomplishing."

"It's what the industry has asked for," he added. "Customer input has been a major part of the design and engineering process since the first concepts were discussed, and the result is an entirely purpose-built, intentionally designed machine proudly built here in the United States."

The hallmark advancement of the Case Minotaur DL550 is the chassis-integrated C-frame with six-way dozer blade. The C-frame hydraulically couples into both the chassis of the machine, as well as the attachment coupler.

This design provides the stability and smooth operating plane of a small dozer while ensuring that all operating power is channeled through the whole body of the machine. This establishes greater performance and long-term reliability than the simple combination of a dozer blade attachment to a traditional compact track loader, the manufacturer said.

It also comes standard with Case Universal Machine Control, which makes the machine ready for any of the major three providers of machine control technology, which are sold separately. It's also available with an optional, industry-exclusive fully integrated ripper for tearing up tough terrain to simplify dozing and earthmoving operations.

The C-frame is then detached to allow the operator to use it as a loader with a heavy-duty 1.25-cu. yd. bucket, or with hundreds of common loader attachments many equipment owners already have in their fleet.

The Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader has pushed through more than 10,000 hours of field tests, in addition to countless customer clinics and typical lab and engineering testing.

"We've put this machine through hell and back — pound for pound, there's no machine like it that delivers the dozing power and precision, as well as the dynamic loading performance," said Jacobsmeyer. "This groundbreaking, all-new machine demonstrates Case's commitment to delivering real-world innovation rooted in customer need."

True Dozer Performance in Compact Footprint

Built on a dozer-style undercarriage and pushing with more than 25,000 lbs. of drawbar pull, the Case Minotaur DL550 delivers true dozing power and performance. The machine is available with three different track options to meet operator preference and jobsite profiles:

14-in. single-grouser steel tracks

18-in. triple-grouser steel tracks

17.7-in. rubber tracks

The 90- or 96-in. six-way blade connected to the integrated C-frame is the same blade featured on the Case 650M dozer and gives the operator a full range of dozer controls and movements. The machine's electro-hydraulic controls also deliver responsiveness like full-sized Case dozers, with the ability to adjust blade, steering and shuttle sensitivity to smooth, moderate or aggressive to meet the operator's preference.

Blade responsiveness can be further dialed in to operator preference by independently setting the speed of the blade tilt, lift and angle.

The industry-exclusive, fully integrated rear ripper is easily controlled from within the cab — it comes standard with three shanks and can be expanded to five shanks for more aggressive ripping. The rear ripper feature must be selected when ordering as it cannot be added after the time of purchase.

"The Case Minotaur DL550 is built like a dozer with the full control and operator experience of a larger machine," said Jacobsmeyer. "That includes the ability to deploy a full range of 2D and 3D machine control solutions that turn this machine into a compact fine grading solution that can get into areas and job sites where it's not practical to bring in a full-sized dozer."

Case Universal Machine Control provides universal harnesses and brackets to integrate machine control solutions from any of the big three providers of precision construction solutions — Leica Geosystems, Topcon and Trimble. This allows equipment owners to add the machine to their fleet with the confidence it can be integrated directly into preferred/existing machine control ecosystems. It also provides rental fleets the ability to easily switch between machine control brands, which allows for excellent rental flexibility based on customer preference.

Powerful Site Loader, Attachment Beast

In its loader configuration, the Case Minotaur DL550 features a 5,500-lb. rated operating capacity (50 percent of tipping load) with 12,907 lb. of breakout force. It features a vertical lift pattern and operates in the ISO control pattern. It also features advanced electro-hydraulic control capabilities where operators can easily dial in total machine responsiveness to low, moderate or aggressive; or independently set tilt, lift and drive speed, as well as loader arm and drive control to best meet the demands of the work.

Case builds the machine standard from the factory with enhanced high-flow auxiliary hydraulics for running the most demanding and high-powered attachments — such as mulching heads and cold planers. Minotaur's enhanced high-flow hydraulics can deliver up to 41.6 gpm at 4,100 psi via hydraulic quick couplers.

The machine also allows operators to harness all that power with "Hydraulics on Demand", where the operator can easily select the percentage of auxiliary hydraulic flow to the attachment via the machine's multi-function display. This allows the operator to dial in attachment performance to their preference or the recommendation of the attachment manufacturer — ensuring both effective and proper operation of the attachment.

"The front coupler featured on this machine is the same as you will find on most compact loaders — this opens the machine up to be used with hundreds of attachments," said Jacobsmeyer. "We've given operators the ability to turn this compact dozer loader into one of the industry's most versatile and powerful compact machines, and deliver on the awesome capabilities that other manufacturers tried to emulate after the original concepts were announced."

Fully Connected, Collaborative Fleet Management

Case has taken fleet management of compact equipment to an entirely new level with the inclusion of the Case SiteConnect Module — a powerful device that improves the volume, flow and integration of data to the Case SiteWatch telematics platform for real-time monitoring and management of maintenance and service intervals, as well as the analysis of equipment utilization and performance.

It's also the foundation from which Case has made the collaborative fleet management and remote diagnostics of compact equipment a reality. This enhanced connectivity allows the machine owner to share — with permission — real-time machine information with their Case dealer and the Case Uptime Center in Racine, Wis.

"With both Case and the local Case dealer monitoring machine performance, we're able to be proactive and anticipate potential equipment needs to maximize uptime," said Jacobsmeyer. "The goal of these advances is rooted in customer need for maximum uptime, and the Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader delivers that — including the ability to remotely diagnose machine events and drastically shorten response times when service is needed."

Case achieves these remote service capabilities through the Case SiteManager App (iOS and Android). This app pairs the operator's phone or device to the machine to enable remote analysis by a certified Case technician, which allows them to diagnose the health of each connected machine through various parameter readings and fault codes. The technician decides as to whether the issue can be addressed remotely — such as clearing codes or updating software — or if it requires a trip to the machine.

"Reducing trips to the field, showing up with the needed parts on the first visit, and the ability to avoid field visits all together by remotely clearing basic codes all drive major savings in time and resources, both for the equipment owner and the dealer service department," said Jacobsmeyer. "This type of collaborative fleet management has the ability to drive major gains for fleets of all sizes and ensure optimal uptime."

And in the case of a service need, the Case Minotaur DL550 is built for ease of service with groundline access to grouped service points and checks like every machine in the Case lineup. Service intervals and machine operating information are easily accessed in the machine's eight-inch LCD display in the cab.

Proudly Manufactured in Wichita, Kansas

The Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader is manufactured in Wichita, Kan., on a dedicated line purpose-built for this one-of-a-kind, industry-first machine. It represents more than six years of development and collaboration between numerous Case plants, personnel, testing facilities and departments.

"The Case Minotaur DL550 embodies our dedication to practical innovation — real world, customer-driven solutions," said Jacobsmeyer. "Through this, we created a whole new equipment category and we're delivering the integrated technologies that drive improvements for operators in the field and for business owners at their bottom line."

New Rockstar Machine Tours North America

In its 180th year in business, Case has proven to be a company on the move — and the development of the Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader is proof of that in both iron and technology. To celebrate the launch of this first-of-its-kind machine, Case is launching a tour of the United States and Canada with more than 30 stops where the machine will be showcased at Case dealer locations.

"We are bringing the excitement of this industry-changing launch to every corner of North America," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment.

"We have more than 180 years of experience in the field, but we're making moves like a startup, dedicating more time and resources to the field, and spending more time where it counts — with the men and women who run businesses and operate this equipment every day. We can't wait to see you on tour."

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/Minotaur.

