The interactive webcast will discuss top attachments, must-have options, special use cases and more for backhoes.

Case Construction Equipment's next Case LIVE virtual event will focus on the best features, options and considerations for backhoes, and will be held on March 23 at 10 a.m. Central.

The event will be hosted by George MacIntyre, product manager and other product experts.

From trenching to loading, lifting to attachments — backhoes allow you to do so many things with a single machine. Case will look at all of the ways you can outfit your backhoe for optimal success, as well as features and options you may not always think of when considering a backhoe. This will include top attachments, must-have options, special use cases and more.

All who register will receive a recording of the event, whether they are able to attend live or not.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/LIVE, and click here to register for Case LIVE: Best Features, Options and Considerations for Backhoes.

