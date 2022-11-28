A host of standard technologies — Cat Payload on-board weighing, Grade Assist for maintaining grade, and 2D Grade with depth and slope indication — elevate operator efficiency and machine productivity.

The new Cat 340 hydraulic excavator features a more powerful engine, wider track, and 7.5-ton counterweight to increase productivity by 10 percent over the 2020 model year Cat 336.

Its increased power and stability, combined with Next Generation electrohydraulic system efficiency, make it the best choice in the 40-t (45-ton) class for moving tons per hour, according to the manufacturer.

"The 340 reaches a new level of performance," said Brian Abbott, Caterpillar global product manager of large hydraulic excavators. "Our additions make the machine more productive and stable with larger work tools, giving contractors more flexibility to complete a wider range of projects."

Powerful, Rugged With Less Maintenance

The new excavator's reinforced structures ensure long-term durability in harsh digging, truck loading, and hammer applications. The Cat C9.3B engine's 14 million hours of service attest to its long-term reliability.

Three engine modes match excavator power to the demands of the job while saving fuel. Power mode delivers maximum power to meet the most demanding tasks; Smart mode automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to digging conditions to lower fuel consumption. Reducing engine speed to a constant 1,500 rpm, Eco mode minimizes fuel consumption.

Synchronized 1,000-hour oil and fuel filter service intervals reduce downtime. The extended intervals also eliminate labor cost for nine oil and fuel filter changes and parts cost for 27 oil and fuel filters over 10,000 machine operating hours compared to many other 30 to 40-ton excavators.

High-ambient temperature capability of 125 F, cold-start capability at 0 F, and the ability to work at up to 14,764 ft. above sea level make the 340 suitable for virtually any environment. Auto hydraulic warmup in cold temperatures gets the machine to work faster and prolongs the life of machine components. The air intake filter with pre-cleaner features high dust capacity, and a high-efficiency hydraulic fan offers optional automatic reverse to keep cores free from debris.

Product Link collects data automatically. View information like location, hours, fuel usage, idle time, maintenance alerts, diagnostic codes and machine health online through web and mobile applications. Maximizing machine uptime, Remote Troubleshoot and Remote Flash allow dealers to remotely connect with the machine to diagnose fault codes and update operating software.

Simple, Comfortable Operation

From Deluxe to Premium, Next Generation cab trim level options are available. Deluxe cabs come with a heated air-suspension seat, and Premium cabs come with a heated and ventilated air-suspension seat. Both have a tilt up left-hand console for easier access in and out of the machine.

A touchscreen monitor and jog dial offer quick navigation through machine controls and provide easy access to the machine's digital operator's manual. Keyless pushbutton start is standard, and Bluetooth key fob is available. An Operator ID passcode allows for engine starting, and Operator ID can quickly save and restore joystick button, response and pattern preferences for individual operators.

Optional Cat Stick Steer makes travel and turning much easier. A host of standard technologies — Cat Payload on-board weighing, Grade Assist for maintaining grade, and 2D Grade with depth and slope indication — elevate operator efficiency and machine productivity.

All Cat Grade systems are compatible with radios and base stations from top third-party technology suppliers. Operators can store up to four depth and slope offsets to quickly cut to grade without a grade checker.

Auto Hammer Stop warns operators after 15 seconds of continuous firing and then shuts off the hammer after 30 seconds to prevent wear and tear. Auto Dig Boost and Auto Heavy Lift increase bucket penetration and lift capacity by 8 percent, and Lift Assist helps operators avoid tipping the machine.

