Crawler loaders like the new Cat 963 excel at working on slopes, especially in wet or sticky ground conditions.

When maximum return on equipment investment is key, track loader versatility means one machine and one operator can dig, load, carry, fill and more. The new Cat 963 track loader combines that versatility with up to 10 percent better fuel efficiency, more productivity and cab and controllability improvements, according to the manufacturer.

The 963 meets U.S. EPA Tier IV Final/EU Stage V emission standards. At 202 hp (151 kW) and an operating weight of 44,881 lbs. (20,358 kg), the new 963 crawler loader replaces the 963K.

Operation Made Easy

The 963 is easy to operate from an updated cab with suspension seat and adjustable armrests/controls. An intuitive 10-in. touchscreen dash display is easy to use and features a standard high definition rearview camera. Slope Indicate helps make operation easier by showing machine mainfall and cross slope right on the display.

The joystick option provides familiar controls for operators experienced with skid steers/compact track loaders. Or choose the more traditional V-lever/foot pedal controls. With either control scheme, operators can set implement response — fine, normal, coarse — to match operator preference or application. Smoother implement and steering response, and improved steering performance provide more controllability.

More Productivity + Less Fuel = Greater Profit

The 963 is powered by a Cat C7.1 engine that produces 15 percent more peak torque than the previous model for more power to the ground under load.

Up to 10 percent fuel consumption reduction is achieved with the Auto Mode that will adapt the engine speed to the load. Eco Mode will use even lower speed for further reduction in fuel consumption in lighter duty applications. Power Mode will keep engine speed high to feel readily available power at all times.

An optional Performance Series bucket boosts productivity up to 20 percent. An optional Fusion Quick Coupler enables fast attachment changes. A variety of buckets, forks and other tools can be shared among track loaders, wheel loaders and other Fusion compatible machines.

Purpose-built low ground pressure (LGP) and waste handling machines are factory equipped with specialized undercarriage, guarding and other features designed to take on the toughest tasks.

Connect to Greater Efficiency

Cat LINK telematics technology helps take the complexity out of managing job sites — by gathering data generated by equipment, materials, and people — and serving it up in customizable formats.

Product Link collects data automatically and accurately from equipment assets — any type and any brand — which can be viewed online through web and mobile applications.

Access information anytime, anywhere with VisionLink. A Cat dealer can help conﬁgure a customized subscription, available with cellular or satellite reporting or both.

The Cat App helps manage assets — at any time — right from a smartphone.

Remote Troubleshoot saves time and money by allowing Cat dealers to perform diagnostic testing remotely. Remote Flash updates on-board software without a technician being present, at a convenient time, potentially reducing update time by as much as 50 percent, according to the manufacturer.

Application Profile and Operator ID help save time by saving preferred machine settings.

Machine Security — Passcode provides an optional additional level of security by requiring an operator to enter an ID before the machine will start.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.