Cat D3 small dozer with Cat Command for dozing console, line-of-sight operation.

Cat D1, D2 and D3 Next Generation small dozers now feature an improved suite of operator assist ease-of-use technologies geared to increasing machine performance, productivity and efficiency in the field.

The technologies offered include stable blade lift and tilt, blade load monitor, slow slip traction control and AutoCarry.

Today's D1-D3 dozers also offer a Cat Command for dozing remote control (RC) ready option plus include added mounting features and wire harness routing paths to streamline installation of third-party grade control systems. Simplifying training and operator transition from small to medium machines, small dozers now provide a common technology solution with Cat Command on medium dozer models.

Operator Assist Technologies

The Cat operator assist ease-of use features expand on existing technologies: traction control, stable blade and slope assist. Bundled with the Cat attachment ready option (ARO) with Assist and Grade 3D with Assist packages, new stable blade lift and tilt improves performance over stable blade. The feature combines accelerometers with an advanced control algorithm to automatically make minor blade raise, lower, and left/right tilt commands to compensate for machine movement, resulting in a smoother surface.

New blade load monitor, low slip traction control and AutoCarry are integrated into Cat Grade 3D with Assist. Blade load monitor produces real-time feedback of current versus target machine load, assisting both novice and experienced operators to fully use machine capacity.

Automatically compensating for ground conditions, this technology actively monitors both machine load and track slippage and provides feedback to the operator on current load compared to optimal pushing capacity.

With its two operating modes — normal and low slip — low slip traction control automatically prevents excessive track slip to increase machine efficiency while reducing operator burden. The default normal mode setting automatically limits non-productive track slip when pushing heavy blade loads. Operator-selected low slip operation technology substantially limits track slip in applications sensitive to any minor track slip like material spreading on top of a liner.

Working in unison with other operator assist features, AutoCarry automatically raises and lowers the dozer blade to maximize pushing capability and prevent excessive track slippage when pushing heavy loads. When activated by the operator, AutoCarry remains in standby mode until the blade is fully loaded and then automatically engages without the need for slope assist or Grade 3D automatics to activate the technology.

Faster Remote-Control Installation

Cat D1-D3 dozers now offer a RC ready option that simplifies dealer installation of Cat Command for dozing. Cat Command allows the dozers to be remotely operated from a safe distance, eliminating safety risks from potentially dangerous applications. The technology helps increase machine productivity and decrease downtime by allowing production to restart immediately following disruptive processes. By integrating with machine electronics, it allows users to retain the same control as they would operating inside the cab.

Maintaining access to advanced machine features, Cat Command for dozing is available in two configurations — line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight control. The ergonomic control layout of the lightweight, over-the-shoulder Command console provides line-of-sight machine control from up to 1,312 ft. away, allowing for convenient remote operation.

Ensuring the user maintains dozer control at all times, integrated Cat electronics activate multiple safety features to stop all machine movements under the following conditions: the all-stop switch is pressed; command stop is activated; wireless communication is lost; a severe fault is detected; or the Command console is tilted more than 45 degrees from normal operator position.

The customized non-line-of-site Command station positions the user in a familiar and comfortable seated position, simulating traditional machine control. A single station allows users to control multiple Cat machines one at a time, and it is compatible with other Command offerings for Cat equipment. Station components include machine joystick and foot pedal controls plus a touchscreen mount for machine control. Universal screen mounts are included for dozer camera displays.

Cat operator assist ease-of-use features are available on D1-D3 dozers. Dealer Command for dozing installation kits are now also available, and machines in the field can be retrofitted with the technology.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

