New front linkage offerings provide up to 42 ft. 8 in. reach allowing operators to move more material without repositioning the machine. The MH3026 also offers up to 20 percent greater swing torque to move more material faster.

Purpose built for reliable and efficient operation in waste and scrap metal applications, the new Cat MH3026 material handler design provides enhanced performance, low operating costs and improved operator efficiency.

The advanced electrohydraulic system optimizes the balance of power and efficiency, improving cycle times to handle more material in the same amount of time, improving profit potential, according to the manufacturer.

These Next Generation material handlers are powered by the Cat C7.1 engine, capable of operating on up to B20 biodiesel. Meeting U.S. EPA Tier IV Final emission standards, the engine's maintenance-free aftertreatment system lowers operating costs and maximizes machine uptime.

The choice between power and economy modes fine-tunes power requirements to the task at hand, offering up to 10 percent lower fuel usage than previous models without sacrificing machine performance.

Heavy lift mode boosts lifting capacities to more efficiently handle heavy loads. Allowing the boom to freely travel up and down without using pump flow, the standard SmartBoom allows the operator to focus on grapple control and have a smoother, more fuel efficient, cycle.

A range of attachments and new reach options are available for varied applications to increase operating flexibility.

Technology

Now standard technologies on the Cat MH3026 material handler elevate operating protection. E-fence prevents the machine from moving outside operator defined parameters while Cab Avoidance helps the operator by preventing contact between the attachment and cab. By requiring a PIN code to start the engine, the new Operator ID inhibits the machine from unauthorized operation.

Designed for Safe Operation

Large tempered glass windows with small pillars on the reengineered cab design enhance all-around visibility and operating safety. Standard right-side and rearview cameras, upgradable to 360-degree vision, display video feed on the large in-cab touchscreen monitor to further enhance work area visibility. Thicker, high-impact and impact-resistant windshields and roof windows meet EN356, P8B and P5A standards.

A ground-level shutoff switch stops all fuel to the engine and shuts down the machine. Preventing reverse oil flow in the event of an unexpected loss of hydraulic pressure, standard boom and stick lowering check valves keep the front linkage securely in place.

All daily maintenance points are quickly accessed from ground level, while a new service platform with steps provides easy, safe and quick access to the upper service area.

Reimagined Comfort

Offering a choice between deluxe and premium designs, the new Next Generation cab features a joystick steering option, eliminating the steering column to improve forward visibility, legroom and ease of cab entry. Further facilitating cab entry and exit, the left-hand console tilts up. All controls are conveniently positioned in front of and within easy reach of the operator to avoid unnecessary movements.

A larger, 10-in. high-resolution touchscreen monitor with jog-dial offers easy navigation of the intuitive operator controls. Different machine operators can store their specific joystick and preferred power mode settings, and the machine automatically recalls the settings based on the Operator ID.

The MH3026 offers a maximum cab height of 18 ft. 10-in. to improve loading and material handling visibility.

Superior Serviceability

Standard Product Link captures critical operating data such as location, hours, fuel usage, productivity, idle time, maintenance alerts and fault codes, which can be remotely accessed and tracked to boost fleet management efficiency.

Lasting 50 percent longer than previous designs, the new hydraulic oil filter improves filtration and increases change intervals to 3,000 operating hours. New anti-drain valves keep the hydraulic oil clean during filter replacement. All engine filters feature a coordinated 1,000-operating-hour change interval, and the new air intake filter with precleaner lasts up to 1,000 hours to reduce maintenance requirements.

Operators conveniently track filter life and maintenance intervals on the in-cab high-resolution monitor. Eliminating the need for operator interaction, the high-efficiency cooling fan features a standard automatic reverse function to keep the cores clean, maximizing machine uptime. An optional vibrating cooling screen activates during reverse fan operation to further improve dust and debris removal.

