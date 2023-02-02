A monthly or annual subscription gives access to comprehensive service manual information, provides troubleshooting guides, step-by-step repair procedures, recommended tooling to complete the repair, hydraulic and electrical schematics and more.

The new Cat SIS2GO app puts maintenance, troubleshooting and repair information at the fingertips of Caterpillar equipment owners. With SIS2GO, Caterpillar is offering customers the opportunity to access the latest Caterpillar operation and maintenance, service and parts manual information for their equipment.

Two levels of access are available from SIS2GO. Operation and Maintenance Manuals (OMM), Parts manuals, and the ability to identify, verify and seamlessly place orders for Cat parts from independent Cat dealers are available to all users at no charge.

An affordable monthly or annual subscription gives access to comprehensive service manual information. The subscription provides troubleshooting guides, step-by-step repair procedures, recommended tooling to complete the repair, hydraulic and electrical schematics, and much more.

The mobile companion to SIS2.0, the new SIS2GO app is available on Windows, iOS and Android platforms. Optimized for mobile devices, it offers a simple, intuitive and efficient user interface to access parts and service manual information, even on the most remote job site.

For more information, visit www.cat.com/sis2go.

