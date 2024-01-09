List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Caterpillar Signs Strategic Agreement with CRH for Electric Off-Highway Trucks, Charging Solutions

    Tue January 09, 2024 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    Executives from CRH meet with Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby and Group President Denise Johnson at the company’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.
    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar
    Executives from CRH meet with Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby and Group President Denise Johnson at the company’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.

    Caterpillar Inc. has signed an electrification strategic agreement with CRH to advance the deployment of Caterpillar's zero-exhaust emissions solutions. CRH is the number one aggregates producer in North America and the first company in that industry to sign such an agreement with Caterpillar.

    The agreement is focused on accelerating the deployment of Caterpillar's 70 to 100-ton-class battery electric off-highway trucks and charging solutions at a CRH site in North America.

    Through the agreement, CRH will participate in Caterpillar's Early Learner program for battery electric off-highway trucks, testing and validating the units in real-world applications. CRH also will provide voice of customer feedback to address safety, performance, operational and compliance requirements for the aggregates industry.

    "We are pleased to work with CRH, as our first aggregates industry customer, to expand our electrification solutions beyond mining. When it comes to sustainability, the quarry and aggregates industry requires diverse solutions. Our collaboration with CRH is an exciting opportunity to learn together and gain valuable insights into how our products can best support CRH's long-term objectives to decarbonize its operations," said Resource Industries Group President Denise Johnson.

    The collaboration supports CRH's climate-related objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by utilizing more sustainable equipment. CRH has set a target to deliver a 30 percent reduction in absolute carbon emissions by 2030 (from a 2021 base year) and an ambition to be a net-zero business by 2050.

    Scott Parson, president, CRH Americas Materials Solutions said, "At CRH, we recognize that collaboration and innovation are critical to delivering our industry-leading decarbonization targets and achieving our ambition of net-zero by 2050. Through this partnership with Caterpillar, we will advance the use of sustainable equipment in our operations and build on our shared commitment to a low-carbon future."

    For more information, visit www.caterpillar.com and www.crh.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




