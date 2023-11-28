The exhibit’s centerpiece, the Cat R1700 XE LHD underground loader, offers a 16.5-ton payload and 11.2 mph top speed.

Attendees at CES 2024 will experience the Power of Possible at Caterpillar Inc.'s roughly 9,600 sq. ft. exhibit Jan. 9 to 12 in Las Vegas.

This year's display focuses on Caterpillar's electric machines and energy solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers as they electrify their job sites. As a technology leader for nearly a century, Caterpillar continues to innovate and invest in electrification, alternative fuels, connectivity, and digital solutions to help its customers meet their sustainability goals.

"We are delighted to return to CES to showcase our advancements in energy solutions. This event is known as the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, which makes it the ideal place for us to showcase our leadership in power systems and integrated service solutions to help our customers in the energy transition," said Rod Shurman, senior vice president of Caterpillar's Electrification + Energy Solutions division.

"We're putting our expertise to work on multiple advanced power technologies to enable the energy transition solutions that our customers need to be successful in a reduced-carbon world."

The Caterpillar Experience

The exhibit's centerpiece, the Cat R1700 XE LHD underground loader, offers a 16.5-ton payload and 11.2 mph top speed. The zero-exhaust emission loader includes the industry's only onboard battery eliminating the need to handle or exchange batteries. It charges quickly — in less than 20 minutes when paired with two of the durable and mobile Cat MEC500 chargers.

The Cat MEC500 Mobile Equipment Charger is a standalone charging system designed to charge quickly and safely as needed.

Also on display is the company's 301.9 mini excavator, the first machine with a Caterpillar battery.

Job Site Solutions

No matter how big or small the task at hand, work sites all over the world have two things in common, the need for power and the desire to be more sustainable. Caterpillar offers a powerful combination of technologies and expertise to help customers map their journey toward a lower carbon future.

Visitors to the Cat booth #5440 in the West Hall at CES will experience:

Sustainable Power Generation: Caterpillar offers and continues to develop lower-carbon intensity on-site power production solutions such as generators running on a variety of renewable fuels, solar panels and hydrogen powered fuel cells.

Caterpillar offers and continues to develop lower-carbon intensity on-site power production solutions such as generators running on a variety of renewable fuels, solar panels and hydrogen powered fuel cells. Energy Storage and Charging Solutions: Designed for rapid plug-and-play installation and integration, battery Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) can be used with any combination of diesel, natural gas or renewable energy sources such as solar or wind. They store surplus power from these energy sources and then discharge from their reserves as needed. The XEX60, compact ESS will be shown at CES and can be used to provide power to Caterpillar charging solutions. Caterpillar offers and continues to develop charging options to support battery electric machines using industry standard connectors and protocols. The Cat chargers displayed at CES are tested and validated to work with Cat equipment in the same harsh environments where our machines are put to work.

Designed for rapid plug-and-play installation and integration, battery Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) can be used with any combination of diesel, natural gas or renewable energy sources such as solar or wind. They store surplus power from these energy sources and then discharge from their reserves as needed. The XEX60, compact ESS will be shown at CES and can be used to provide power to Caterpillar charging solutions. Caterpillar offers and continues to develop charging options to support battery electric machines using industry standard connectors and protocols. The Cat chargers displayed at CES are tested and validated to work with Cat equipment in the same harsh environments where our machines are put to work. Batteries: The on-board battery pack on display at CES is designed to power the 301.9 mini excavator with a total capacity of 32 kWh and a nominal voltage of 48 volt. Cat battery packs consist of a modular design with factory integrated telematics and a rugged structure to endure the use on our heavy equipment.

The on-board battery pack on display at CES is designed to power the 301.9 mini excavator with a total capacity of 32 kWh and a nominal voltage of 48 volt. Cat battery packs consist of a modular design with factory integrated telematics and a rugged structure to endure the use on our heavy equipment. Power System Solutions: Additionally displayed at CES will be a Cat 750V Electric Motor and Inverter, components that support a variety of machines and power systems. A 750 DC motor provides mechanical power for the machine movement when commanded by the operator. The inverter transfers power to the electric motor from an onboard Caterpillar machine power source like a generator or battery.

Additionally displayed at CES will be a Cat 750V Electric Motor and Inverter, components that support a variety of machines and power systems. A 750 DC motor provides mechanical power for the machine movement when commanded by the operator. The inverter transfers power to the electric motor from an onboard Caterpillar machine power source like a generator or battery. Digital Insights & Customer Solutions: The Cat digital solutions include everything from machine application use to battery monitoring and servicing needs. The ability for Caterpillar equipment and power solutions to learn about the environment and the habits of the work and operator is also crucial for safety, efficiency, and productivity. The ability to monitor each part of the ecosystem allows the company to provide advanced analytics, transforming data into customer insights making it easier for customers to own and operate their equipment.

For more information, visit cat.com/CES.

