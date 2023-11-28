The individuals signing the agreement in Washington, D.C., were Thom Sicklesteel (R), chief executive officer, CCO; T.J. Cantwell (L), executive director, NCCCO Foundation; and Doug Parker (C), assistant secretary of labor of Occupational Safety and Health, OSHA. Additional participants in the signing included Scott Ketcham, director, OSHA Directorate of Construction; Douglas J. Kalinowski, director, Office of Cooperative and State Programs; and multiple staff members of the OSHA Directorate of Construction and members of the Office of Outreach Services and Alliances U.S. DOL, OSHA.

On Nov. 16, 2023, CCO and the NCCCO Foundation entered into a formal agreement with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) through the OSHA Alliance Program. The aim of this alliance is to keep the industry informed of OSHA's applicable safety-related initiatives.

The individuals signing the agreement in Washington, D.C., were Thom Sicklesteel, chief executive officer, CCO; T.J. Cantwell, executive director, NCCCO Foundation; and Doug Parker, assistant secretary of labor of Occupational Safety and Health, OSHA. Additional participants in the signing included Scott Ketcham, director, OSHA Directorate of Construction; Douglas J. Kalinowski, director, Office of Cooperative and State Programs; and multiple staff members of the OSHA Directorate of Construction and members of the Office of Outreach Services and Alliances U.S. DOL, OSHA.

"It is an honor to further develop our relationship with OSHA in this manner and we look forward to making our industry safer," said Sicklesteel.

Ketcham expressed his thanks to all the organizations involved for their work to reach this significant milestone and build upon the great relationship that was built over the last two decades.

The Alliance will allow the three organizations to collaborate in providing workers and employers with information, guidance and resources to promote workplace safety and health and awareness of workers' rights and employers' responsibilities under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

The principal goal of Alliance products is to provide employers and workers tools and guidance to help eliminate and/or prevent workplace health and safety hazards.

Under this agreement, CCO, the NCCCO Foundation and OSHA will team up together on numerous other initiatives aimed at improving safety in the load handling industry, including:

Sharing industry alerts

Encouraging industry participation in and support of OSHA events and programs

Convening roundtable discussions and stakeholder meetings on crane industry safety

Providing opportunities for OSHA to speak and participate in industry meetings and events

Raising awareness of resources and tools that will assist operators in complying with OSHA regulations

Sharing information on updates to OSHA load handling regulations and enforcement such as certification and evaluation requirements

Developing surveys for candidate base segments and sharing survey results

Encouraging key CCO test sites to build relationships with OSHA's Regional and Area Offices to promote safety and awareness

Additionally, the alliance will coordinate opportunities for training of OSHA compliance staff focused on operator qualification, certification standards and jobsite responsibilities as well as equipment demonstrations or innovations. The member organizations also will encourage worker participation in workplace safety and health by engaging with industry experts, including but not limited to representatives from CCO and the NCCCO Foundation, to ensure that resources and training materials/programs developed and offered through this alliance are designed and made available to meet the needs of stakeholders.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

