CO 257 work zone map from U.S. 34 to Walnut in Greeley.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Coulson Excavating Company will improve nearly 5 mi. of Colorado Highway 257 between U.S. 34 Business (Mile Point 5.6) in Greeley and Walnut Street (MP 10.4) in Windsor this year.

Planned bridge repairs at MP 7.6, which is approximately 2 mi. north of U.S. 34 Business, will require a temporary 20-day closure of CO 257 in the fall.

"This is a busy construction season for CO 257 between Greeley and Windsor," said CDOT Region 4 Transportation Director Heather Paddock. "Around 20,000 vehicles a day travel the corridor and several projects are about to break ground. Fortunately, we'll be able to maintain traffic on CO 257 for most of the season. However, major bridge repair work on the south end and reconstruction of the highway in coordination with the railroad on the north end will require periodic full or directional closures."

This project resurfaces CO 257 to provide a smoother driving surface and increase the longevity of the highway. Intersection improvements at Crossroads Boulevard will enhance mobility by adding a second eastbound left turn lane to northbound CO 257. Safety improvements include installing new guardrail, roadside delineators and rumble strips.

CDOT will coordinate work and traffic impacts with adjacent projects. The town of Windsor will make improvements to the CO 257 / Eastman Park Drive intersection this year. For more information on this project, visit the town's webpage at windsorprojectconnect.com/257-eastman-construction.

CO 257 was identified as a priority corridor for CDOT's Surface Treatment Program. Funding from the program will improve drivability and highway safety on CO 257.

Coulson Excavating Company was awarded the contract to construct the improvements. CO 257 will remain open during construction except for the 20-day full closure needed for the bridge repairs. The project may require single lane operations with flaggers alternating traffic or a temporary short-term detour for one direction of CO 257 at a time. Project completion is anticipated in fall 2023.

General work hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with occasional extended hours and weekend work. The construction schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change. Weekly updates are available on the project webpage.

Drivers will pass through at least two work zones and should prepare for periodic traffic delays on CO 257.

Drivers should expect trucks entering and exiting various work zones. At times, a temporary concrete barrier wall will be used to separate the work zone from adjacent travel lanes. A work zone speed limit reduction may be in place. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, use extra caution in the work zones and follow all signs and markings.

More information will be posted on message boards and on the project web page in advance of closures.

