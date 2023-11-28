Typical applications for the TJ2440 single-toggle jaw crusher are in a range of industries including mining, quarrying and recycling.

Cedarapids introduced its latest addition to the Cedarapids Static Jaw Crusher series, the TJ2440.

The TJ2440 is one of the most aggressive and productive jaws on the market in its size range of 24 in. inlet gape by 40 in. inlet width, the manufacturer said.

This single toggle jaw crusher is engineered for tight closed-side settings while keeping an aggressive nip angle and crushing stroke resulting in maximum productivity. Its robust design ensures reliable operations with minimal downtime, supplying smooth and efficient crushing.

The precision cast steel frame not only enhances longevity but also minimizes maintenance and reduces operating costs, along with the easy drop-in installation, making it an industry favorite.

Typical applications for the TJ2440 single-toggle jaw crusher are in a range of industries including mining, quarrying and recycling. It is adept at handling different types of materials like ores and rock, to travel and recycled concrete, the manufacturer said.

