Chadwick-BaRoss Inc. (CBR), has completed the acquisition of J.F. McDermott Corp. (McDermott), a Whitman, Mass.- based distributor of equipment to the water and waste water industries.

Under the announced deal, all of McDermott's employees will be joining CBR, under the leadership of CBR President Jim Maxwell. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to be able to welcome J. F. McDermott's staff and lines of business as they join the CBR team, becoming our ninth location in New England," said Maxwell.

"McDermott's business and expertise, as well as their long tradition of excellence in customer service, will be an outstanding complement to CBR's existing operations and growth strategy as a leader in heavy equipment sales, leasing, renting, and servicing in the New England market. We're excited about the possibilities and relationships we can build upon for McDermott's customers, and look forward to continue serving them in an expanded fashion."

For more information about Chadwick-BaRoss, visit www.chadwick-baross.com.

Today's top stories