Chadwick-BaRoss held a live demonstration of Ponsse tree harvesting equipment June 14, 2023, in Sandwich, N.H.

A wooded area of rural New Hampshire provided an ideal setting for Chadwick-BaRoss and representatives of Ponsse to demonstrate the Ponsse Scorpion King harvester and the Ponsse Buffalo forwarder.

Chadwick-BaRoss has long been the exclusive Ponsse distributor in New England.

At the demonstration site, Chadwick-BaRoss customers and prospective customers were able to watch the Ponsse machines at work in their natural element. The Scorpion King Harvester maneuvered its way through the forest and sawed the timber from its base to cut them into length in hilly terrain. The Ponsse Scorpion King offers productivity along with cost efficiency and comfort even in the most challenging terrains, according to the manufacturer.

Traveling along behind the Scorpion King harvester was the Ponsse Buffalo forwarder, which was assigned the task of retrieving each log with its crane and grapple system and loading it into the harvester for transportation out of the forest.

Event attendee Lane Gagne of Pat Gagne Logging has operated a Ponsse Buffalo forwarder since his father purchased one in 2018.

"We have put 6,500 hours on our Buffalo forwarder and have no issues with it at all," he said "My father and I operate our business five days a week, just the two of us, and we really rely on our Ponsse machines. I have been operating this 2023 machine all day and I'm really impressed with some of the new technology, particularly the Action Crane feature, which is a new way to control the loader that dramatically simplifies the grapple operation, making the whole forwarding operation easier."

Pat Gagne, owner of Pat Gagne Logging, who was tasked with operating the Ponsse Scorpion King harvester during the demonstrations, said he was "very impressed with the visibility, quiet operation and stability of the Scorpion King. The machine is very powerful. I was pulling and cutting trees well over two feet in diameter effortlessly."

Sy Corser of R.M. Timber Harvesting, another of the event attendees, said, "I am very impressed with the Ponsse Buffalo forwarder. The visibility, the speed, and the stability really caught my attention."

Ponsse is a manufacturer of cut-to-length tree harvesting equipment whose roots are deep in the forest and has a passion for the forest ecosystem and ensuring its sustainability while engineering, designing and manufacturing some of the most respected equipment in the world, the manufacturer said.

For more information on forestry equipment available throughout New England, visit www.chadwick-baross.com.

